Every NFL fan should love the NFL Draft, as it is essentially a holiday for NFL teams and fans that are wanting new talent to come and possibly change the trajectory of their franchise. Unlike most holidays, there are experts who predict what is going to happen.

NFL media experts have been spending the last few months creating mock drafts for all 32 teams, with the Los Angeles Chargers currently at pick 22 in the 2026 NFL Draft. Who are the experts predicting for the Bolts? Who are they missing?

What Experts Have Selected For The Chargers At Pick 22

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com - EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Filice wrote: "Faulk offers the kind of physicality, frame and run-stuffing game Jim Harbaugh fancies. He's raw as a pass rusher, though, which isn't entirely surprising for one of the youngest prospects in this draft class.

Nate Tice & Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports - EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

Tice and McDonald wrote: Instead, they continue to bolster their run defense with Parker, a rugged player who might not have high sack producing upside but is a strong run defender who will help set the edge in the run game and give the Chargers another player with that skill set that's not Khalil Mack.

Mike Renner, CBS Sports - DL Peter Woods, Clemson

"Woods is exactly what the Chargers need along the defensive line," Renner wrote, "someone with the juice to affect opposing passers.

Bradley Locker, Pro Football Focus - T Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

"Proctor could potentially stick on the perimeter, but his issues against power and moments getting locked out would be mitigated at guard, which would be perfect for Los Angeles," Locker wrote. "Regardless, Proctor's 86.1 overall PFF grade should cement him as a bona fide first-rounder, with the potential to be taken much higher than this."

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today - EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

"Beyond identifying a potential successor for 35-year-old Khalil Mack, the Chargers demonstrated last year that their defense works best when they have a formidable third edge rusher in their rotation," Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote. "With Odafe Oweh off to Washington, Mesidor can step in to keep Mack fresh with his pro-ready approach to pass-rushing."

Rob Rang, FOX Sports - EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Rang wrote: "Mesidor certainly offers that, generating 52.5 tackles for loss and 32.5 sacks over his college career — most among this year's top-rated defensive linemen, including his more celebrated former Miami teammate Rueben Bain."

Zachary Pereles, CBS Sports - WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

"Receivers go back to back at No. 21 and No. 22, and I love the fit of KC Concepcion in Los Angeles," Pereles wrote. "He has earned comparisons to Jaylen Waddle, and guess who just thrived in Mike McDaniel's offense? Jaylen Waddle. Plugging Concepcion into the slot would be a great help for Justin Herbert."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News - CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Iyer wrote: "The Chargers will keep an eye on pass rush and interior offensive line, but with Ioane and Faulk off the board, they can also pivot well to addressing a concern at outside cornerback opposite Donte Jackson for the new defensive scheme under Chris O'Leary."

Note: The above selections were taken from Chargers 2026 Mock Draft Tracker for accuracy.

What Are The Experts Missing?

Joe Hortiz | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With a wide variety of picks, there is one obvious name that seems to be missing from the large NFL media for the Chargers to select at 22. This could possibly be due to the media seemingly seeing his value to be too high for where the Chargers are, but Olaivavega Ioane is a dream selection for the Bolts.

Draft experts also have plenty of EDGE help going to the Chargers, whether it is Akheem Mesidor, Keldrick Faulk or TJ Parker, the Bolts seem to be a hot-spot for an EDGE rusher to be taken off the board. A few names that were not listed that could be possible EDGE selections are: R Mason Thomas, Gabe Jacas and Malachi Lawrence.

Some experts have Kadyn Proctor selected to play guard, which seems to be an outdated selection, as Mike McDaniel and the Chargers are having a different scheme than what was played in 2024 and 2025. Proctor is strictly a fit for a power scheme, not the zone-based run scheme the Chargers are expected to play in 2026. Better options would be Chase Bistontis, Spencer Fano and aforementioned Ioane.

KC Concepcion at wide receiver could be an intriguing fit in McDaniels offense, adding speed and YAC ability, plus the option to move on from Quentin Johnston after 2026. However, other names like Denzel Boston, Omar Cooper and Jordyn Tyson could all be intriguing threats at receiver.

Avieon Terrell is a clean cornerback prospect who could fulfill a need for the Chargers' defensive back room, allowing flexibility for Tarheeb Still and Derwin James while giving Cam Hart extra insurance, as he has missed time during his first two seasons in the league. In a fairly strong corner class, other names could include: Colton Hood, Brandon Cisse, Chris Johnson and Jermod McCoy if he were to fall due to his injury.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter