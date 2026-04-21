One Dream NFL Draft Trade That Could Change the Chargers Overnight

The 2026 NFL Draft's first round is just a few short days away, with teams going down to the wire in their processes. With a major domino of Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals and the trading of the tenth overall selection, it could lead other teams to have ideas about trading in regard to the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Los Angeles Chargers have five selections in this draft, yielding concern for them having enough picks to take enough players to help fill out their roster. A trade-down scenario has been rumored for some time, but what is the perfect yet realistic trade that could help this team for years to come?

The Perfect Trade Down Scenario For Chargers

Emmanuel Pregnon | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For this to be a perfect scenario, it is, of course, important to see where the board falls once it is their turn to select in the draft, but considering most people have discussed this draft as one that ranks the 20th best player and the 60th best player in the same bucket, this may not be as important as it is in other years.

That said, the dream scenario for the Chargers is one that seems realistic, considering the current circumstances and rumors surrounding the team they will be trading with.

Los Angeles Chargers receive: Pick 34, 65

Arizona Cardinals receive: Pick 22

Using the NFL Draft Trade Value Chart, the Chargers would be netting 45 points of value from the Cardinals, which is equal to a late fourth-round pick. Arizona would likely trade up for Ty Simpson, the Quarterback from Alabama.

Jacoby Brissett, the Cardinals' current starting QB, recently asked for a pay raise due to his current status as their starter. If the Cardinals do not want to give him a raise and want a real future option at the position, they will likely have to jump teams like the Browns and the Jets for Simpson.

As for the Chargers side of things, while they do move back 12 spots and completely out of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, they will gain an early third-round pick to find another key contributor to a roster that is in need of more strong contributors.

A few names they can possibly find at 34: Emmanuel Pregnon, Chase Bistontis, Peter Woods, Caleb Banks, Christian Miller, R Mason Thomas, Gabe Jacas, etc.

Names they can possibly draft at 65: Derrick Moore, Gracen Halton, Dominique Orange (Big Citrus), Gennings Dunker, Joshua Josephs, Jalen Farmer, etc.

Overall, adding another rookie contract to a team that is known for building through the draft is a perfect draft day scenario for the Chargers and their future outlook.

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