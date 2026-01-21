Jim Harbaugh, Mike McDaniel pairing is just begging for Chargers on 'Hard Knocks'

The Los Angeles Chargers made a splash hiring, bringing in former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel to be their offensive coordinator. Nothing is set yet, but barring a change of heart, McDaniel will be on his way to LA.

McDaniel spent the last four seasons in Miami, but spent the previous five in San Francisco as the 49ers' run game and offensive coordinator. While the Dolphins couldn't quite get over the hump when it came to the postseason, McDaniel still orchestrated one of the most exciting offenses in the league during his time there.

The Dolphins had a top-five passing attack in McDaniel's first two seasons, with the duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle proving to be electric with Tua Tagovailoa throwing the ball. Things fell apart this past season due to a plethora of injuries. Sound familiar, Chargers fans?

With McDaniel now in the picture, the Chargers offense should return to a high-volume passing attack. This bodes well for Justin Herbert, who could potentially get back to throwing for 4,000-plus yards per season with McDaniel calling the shots.

Since the Chargers landed the biggest fish in the OC market, could they now be chosen for Hard Knocks? The NFL's reality show that follows teams during training camp, it could be must-see TV.

Jim Harbaugh and Mike McDaniel would be dynamic duo on Hard Knocks

These two have had some notable quotes over the years. Remember Jim Harbaugh's long-winded speech about the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald? The sky is the limit in terms of stories Harbaugh could tell with the cameras rolling.

McDaniel had quite an interesting quote ahead of last year's preseason. "Good morning? False. Great morning, let's go. Because we're another day closer to death."

These two figuring out how to maximize the Chargers' offense for everyone to see would be one hell of a show.

