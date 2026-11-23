The Los Angeles Chargers have now lost another game, adding to their horrid record of 1-9. This was dealt by the hand of the New York Jets, another team with very few wins on their record with a now 3-8 season.

Unfortunately, the bad news does not stop their for the Chargers, as QB Justin Herbert finds himself reportedly in concussion protocol, after the tough, physical loss the Jets. It is currently unknown where or when the possible concussion could have occurred.

Justin Herbert is in concussion protocol. — Noah Furtado (@bynoahfurtado) November 23, 2026

With Herbert taking eight quarterback hits, which include six sacks, as well as having eight carries that went for 32 yards, it is very likely that Herbert suffered a brutal hit to the head that made the league call in to ensure his health.

Herbert also suffered a major hit on his touchdown run before the half, giving all the more reason for Chargers fans to be concerned about his well-being. More to follow.

In a lost season, we at least have this. https://t.co/5OJkILrgTh — Nate Gosney (@NateGosney) November 22, 2026

What Happens Next After Justin Herbert Injury?

With the league having to evaluate the injury, it falls under a five-step process:

1. Symptom Limited Activity

2. Aerobic Exercise

3. Football Specific Exercise

4. Club-based Non-contact Training Drills

5. Full Football Activity/Clearance

Once Herbert passes these steps, he will be able to play, but the question of his game status for the Chargers' upcoming matchup against the New England Patriots lingers. If Herbert were to miss the Nov. 29 game against the Patriots, it should be expected that backup QB DJ Uiagalelei would start, with practice squad QB Jake Browning as the backup.

Trey Lance is currently unable to suit up, as he was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury on Sep. 25. If Lance is deemed healthy enough to return, the Chargers could burn another injured reserve return designation, then only having one left for the following players:

S Derwin James

LT Rashawn Slater

G Branson Taylor

G Trevor Penning

FB Alec Ingold

CB Rodney Shelley

QB Trey Lance

C Tyler Biadasz (season-ending)

On the bright side, the Patriots will be without their starting QB, Drake Maye, as Maye was placed on injured reserve and will miss his matchup against the Chargers. Fans could very well be on pace to watch a backup QB brawl.