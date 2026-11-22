The Los Angeles Chargers have an opportunity to make a statement when they take on the New York Jets on Sunday. This is the type of matchup where the Chargers should feel good about their chances, but that does not mean they can afford to overlook their opponent obviously.

So, can the Chargers beat the Jets? Absolutely.

The biggest question is whether the team can put everything together for four quarters instead of making things harder than necessary. There is a reasonable opportunity here for the Chargers, but they still have to take advantage of it.

The Chargers have a real opportunity to control this game

Los Angeles Chargers Offense | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing they should prioritize is establishing its identity early.

The Chargers cannot afford to spend the first half trying to figure out what kind of game they want to play. They need to be aggressive when opportunities present themselves. Make smart decisions offensively, and avoid giving Geno Smith and the offense unnecessary chances to gain confidence.

Justin Herbert will naturally be an important part of the equation.

His ability to make plays, recognize defensive looks, and keep the offense moving gives them an opportunity to create separation. The Chargers also need their running game to remain involved. Being able to balance the offense would make things more difficult for the Jets and prevent the entire game plan from depending on one approach.

The Jets should not be allowed to hang around simply because the Chargers make avoidable mistakes. Tackling, communication, and limiting explosive plays will all matter. If the defense can consistently put the offense in favorable situations, the Bolts should have a good chance of controlling the overall flow of this matchup.

How much confidence should they really have?

There is a difference between expecting to win and assuming a victory is guaranteed. The Chargers should approach this matchup with confidence, but they must understand that their performance will ultimately determine the outcome. The Jets are still an opponent capable of making things uncomfortable, particularly if the Bolts struggle to finish drives or turn the football over. The truth is, the Jets have a better record and on paper have played better but that doesnt mean everything.

My expectation is that they have a legitimate chance to win this game and should be viewed as the team with the advantage. The Chargers do not need a perfect performance. They simply need to play responsible football, take advantage of scoring opportunities, and avoid beating themselves.

game status for week 11 vs NYJ



QUESTIONABLE — Charlie Kolar, Ladd McConkey, Trey Pipkins, Isas Waxter, Tarheeb Still



DOUBTFUL — Brenen Thompson



OUT — Daiyan Henley, Rodney Shelley, Kendall Williamson — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 20, 2026