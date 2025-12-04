Justin Herbert injury update: Latest news, buzz on Chargers QB for Week 14

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery roughly a week before his team plays the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14.

Despite this, Herbert has every intention of playing against the Eagles.

That comes with a caveat or two as the Chargers hope to remain in the playoff race. Backup quarterback Trey Lance could soak up some snaps in short-yardage scenarios. And Lance will be a candidate to take the first-team reps in practice, too.

Below, we’ll update Herbert’s status with news and reports all week as they become available.

Justin Herbert injury updates

Trey Lance took the first-team reps in practice on Wednesday.

Herbert addressed his outlook mid-week, according to Chargers.com’s Eric Smith: "Yeah, that's the plan. To prepare as if I'm going to play. We'll see how the next couple of days go. I'll do everything I can to be out there for the team and for the guys out there."

Herbert underwent successful surgery on Monday. He told reporters he had a plate and screws put into his hand to stabilize the issue.

Herbert suffered a fracture in his non-throwing hand during the win over the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

Justin Herbert injury outlook on Chargers offense

Herbert couldn’t take a snap from under center after returning to the game where he suffered the injury. That limits the offense to shotgun, if not pistol looks when he’s out there. But Lance coming in doesn't necessarily need to mean things get too predictable, either. He’s a versatile quarterback and the Chargers enjoy a host of receiving weapons. Names like Ladd McConkey can create separation in short-yardage looks quickly, while rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden has been a breakout, big-body target perfect for those types of packages.

Chargers QB depth chart

Justin Herbert

Trey Lance

DJ Uiagalelei

The Chargers picked a good year to find Trey Lance. They’re a long way removed from being very obviously not pleased with the tandem of Taylor Heinicke and Easton Stick behind Herbert. Uiagalelei is the emergency third quarterback on the practice squad.

