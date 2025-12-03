Power rankings unimpressed by Chargers' dominant victory over Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers hosted the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving weekend following a Week 12 bye. The Raiders were sent home with a 31-14 loss and were officially eliminated from playoff contention.

The most consequential storyline resulting from this game was not the score but the broken non-throwing hand of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert took a hit while scrambling from Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn in the first quarter. Chinn's helmet caught Herbert's left hand during the tackle and broke a metacarpal.

Herbert returned to the game and ultimately only missed eight offensive snaps. He underwent surgery to stabilize the broken bone on Monday.

Herbert's availability to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football is in question. For this reason, many power rankings are unsure of what to do with the Chargers.

ESPN Power Rankings

ESPN's latest round of power rankings actually has the Chargers falling from 13th to 14th. The win over the hapless Las Vegas Raiders apparently did little to inspire confidence with Herbert's injury. The anticipated return of rookie running back Omarion Hampton could give the Chargers offense a boost.

NFL Power Rankings

NFL lead draft writer Eric Edholm released his week 14 power rankings. Edholm has the Chargers moving up two spots from 17th to 15th. The obvious concern is Justin Herbert's health going forward . The victory over the Raiders was not impressive to Edholm.

The Athletic Power Rankings

Chad Graff and Josh Kendall handle analysis and power rankings for The Athletic. They have the Chargers holding firm at the 15th spot in their rankings. The Chargers future, they write, will hang on the run game clicking. Kimani Vidal has held the rushing attack together while the Chargers backfield has suffered multiple injuries.

The impending return of running back Omarion Hampton should give the Chargers run game a proper 1-2 combination. Justin Herbert's hand injury is a concern, but the Chargers will be in good shape if they can dial up the rushing attack against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles.

