Chargers playoff odds still high despite tough final stretch, Justin Herbert injury

The Los Angeles Chargers are aiming to make the postseason for a second consecutive season. Sitting at 8-4 with five games to go, the Chargers currently sit as the No. 5 seed in the AFC, behind the Patriots, Broncos, Jaguars and Ravens.

After starting the year with three straight divisional wins, the Chargers have gone 5-4 since, but still remain in a favorable spot as the regular season dwindles down, despite the injury and surgery for Justin Herbert. The Bolts are coming off of a much-needed 31-14 win over the division rival Las Vegas Raiders, completing the sweep.

Up next? The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who haven't looked like themselves all season despite also being 8-4.

As the Chargers gear up for the home stretch of the regular season, their playoff odds still remain high with five tough remaining games to go.

Chargers likely to make playoffs with high odds

With the Chargers’ final five opponents .500 or better, an identity must emerge for December football. And it seems clear: The Bolts will ride their running game on the path to the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/ENPKso9nL5 — Chris Hayre (@chrishayre) December 1, 2025

The Bolts currently occupy the first Wild Card spot. If the season ended today, the Chargers would head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens, which would be a fun matchup between brothers Jim and John Harbaugh.

"According to The Athletic, the Chargers have a 63 percent chance to make the playoffs. NFL Next Gen Stats has the Bolts with a 61 percent chance to make the dance while ESPN has those odds at 59 percent."

Here's a look at the Chargers' remaining schedule to round out the regular season:

vs Eagles (MNF)

@ Chiefs

@ Cowboys

vs Texans

@ Broncos

Three more road games, two of those being against divisional opponents. The Broncos currently lead the AFC West with a 10-2 record, so depending on how things shake out, that Week 18 game could decide the division. As it stands right now, the Chiefs are out of the playoff picture, but the Chargers know by now to never count them out.

Barring a complete collapse, the Bolts should be in the playoffs again.

