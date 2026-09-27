Justin Herbert, Mike McDaniel Improvements vs. Bills, Plus Genesis Smith Breakout

The Los Angeles Chargers needed big showings from Justin Herbert and maybe an unexpected name or two to jumpstart the season rebound with a possible upset of the Buffalo Bills.

A more comfortable-looking Herbert got the assist from…rookie safety Genesis Smith.

Here’s a quick rundown of Herbert in Mike McDaniel’s offense and the unexpected breakout from an unpredictable defender at halftime of a 10-10 game.

Justin Herbert update

After an ugly first two weeks in Mike McDaniel’s offense, Herbert looked far more comfortable in the first half despite lining up on the road across from Josh Allen and the Bills.

By halftime, Herbert had a 9-of-16 line for 85 yards with one score, which went to Keaton Mitchell.

Not a banner line by any means, but it was an odd day. Fullback Alec Ingold, of all players, led the Chargers in receiving for most of the first half.

More importantly, Herbert looked comfortable and the offense looked more refined. Impressive, considering injuries reshuffled the starters on the interior of the line once again already.

Genesis Smith breakout

There were some quiet hopes for fourth-round rookie Genesis Smith all summer. Big game as a ballhawk, but there were tackling concerns.

With Elijah Molden out due to injury, though, the Chargers gave Smith some run and he responded, to say the least.

Smith, a rookie on the road against Allen, picked off the Bills quarterback twice in the first half. One of those happened to be the highlight of the game so far:

Genesis Smith with a crazy INT! His second of the day!@LACvsBUF on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/V0MvvChSyb — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026

Talk about a good break for the Chargers. It won’t always be perfect from Smith, but they needed somebody at the spot to wake up with Molden hurt and Derwin James playing with a cast on one hand.

Again, with the Chargers breaking in new coordinator Chris O’Leary, the defense needed a new wave to start stepping up. One has to think that Smith is breaking down the door right now.

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