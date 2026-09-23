Chargers Week 3 Mailbag: Potential Moves, Herbert's Footwork and Offensive Identity

The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to upstate New York this week to face the Buffalo Bills with their season potentially on the line. They are coming off another lackluster performance in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chargers are facing week three with significant injuries to their starting lineup including three more on offense. The injuries and their performance have raised questions, let's dive into this week's mailbag.

From Andre 3004 (@Blackkout__ on X): What are trade/FA moves we could make right now?

Aug 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers center Jake Slaughter (66) and guard Kayode Awosika (74) on the line of the scrimmage during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers need help in more than one spot. The Chargers curse does not seem to be backing down and they lost four starters to injury against the Raiders. I assumed the Chargers would add at least one if not two tight ends after losing David Njoku and Charlie Kolar. They have already added Hayden Rucci off of the Miami Dolphins practice squad, who was with Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins at various times over the 2023-2024 seasons.

The Chargers have not yet placed Kolar and Njoku on injured reserve but when they do, there will be two additional roster spots available with the Chargers releasing wide receiver Gary Jennings. More than likely they will re-sign Jennings or will sign Marquez Valdez-Scantling to the 53-man roster. The last potentially open roster spot may go to a defensive tackle with Dalvin Tomlinson set to miss time.

Former Chargers defensive tackle Naquan Jones is on the market after spending the end of last season and the offseason this year with the Houston Texans. If the Chargers want another aid to the run defense from a veteran presence players like Mike Pennel, Eddie Goldman or even Tuli Tuipulotu's older brother Marlon are all available.

The Chargers are suddenly thin at guard as well with Trey Pipkins dealing with an injury, starting left guard Kayode Awosika injured against the Raiders. There are not many guards on the market or potentially available for trade. The only one with connections or scheme familiarity is Robert Jones who spent four years in Miami and spent this offseason with the 49ers but only played in one preseason game and has not had a positively graded game since 2024.

The Chargers are stuck, it's too early in the season for teams to be selling so they are limited to practice squad acquisitions or street free agents. If the season truly goes south for the Chargers, they do not want to part with draft capital.

From Ne Ver (@LALNever on X): What exactly are the QB mechanics for this McDaniel offense that Hebert had to spend a considerable time practicing and does that have any factor why he looks uncomfortable out there?

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Herbert did have to alter his footwork and drops for Mike McDaniel and the offense. Specifically the adjustment came in shotgun and pistol formations. You can see the motion when he uncorks quick throws where he is basically taking one step and throwing. Additionally he has had to learn and practice multiple new handoff and toss techniques.

The biggest reason he looks uncomfortable is more the routes and receivers. Most of the route concepts are designed to be open quickly with the quick throw intention. The receivers are not creating separation outside of Ladd McConkey so when he goes to throw he sees a defender all over the receiver he is supposed to be targeting and is forced to move to the next read but more often than not, there are limited routes and a risky offensive line in front of him. The discomfort that we all see is rooted in lack of time on task from the entire offense.

From BTFU 0-2 (@SG_Corey on X): Do we revert back to a pass first offense with the injuries to the TE room?

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) runs past Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers will still be searching for their identity against the Bills in week three but now they will be doing so without Charlie Kolar and David Njoku in the lineup. Njoku and Kolar account for 22.5 percent of the total passing targets through the first two games. The Chargers need to get Tre' Harris and Quentin Johnston on track and involved but reverting to a pass first offense may not be feasible with the current offensive line.

Omarion Hampton, fumbles aside, has been the driving force of the offense. He and Ladd McConkey have been the most productive offensive players. The Chargers will be starting Trevor Penning at one of the guard spots and signed tight end Hayden Rucci to the roster who is known more as a blocker. Penning performed relatively well against the Raiders as a run blocker.

Asking Penning, Jake Slaughter and Cole Strange to hold up against Buffalo's Deone Walker and Ed Oliver would not be a great game plan. Leaning into the run game makes more sense. It wouldn't be shocking to see six offensive lineman packages appear this week as well.