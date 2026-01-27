Chargers' Khalil Mack Pondering 'Return or Retire' Decision

Retire or return?

The Los Angeles Chargers went a long way toward repairing their broken offense with this week's hiring of new coordinator Mike McDaniel. Now, about that defense.

Coming off a season in which they finished among the NFL's 10 best units the Bolts must replace defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who last week left to become head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. Might they also have to replace a veteran player?

MORE: Chargers' Rookie Class Gets Glowing Grades from Pro Football Focus

Khalil Mack will be 35 next month. It was just one year ago that Chargers fans were on the edge of their seats waiting for his decision. He finally decided to return on a one-year, $18 million contract, and had a productive season led by 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 12 games after missing time with a dislocated elbow.

He is set to become a free agent in March, but after the Chargers' 16-3 playoff loss to the New England Patriots declined to public opine about his future.

“I'll make my decision based on how I’m feeling and how my family is feeling, the vibes," he said in Foxboro. "You don’t want to make a decision based on how you feel in the present moment, especially after a tough loss. It’s about taking time and taking that step back. I feel like it’s the same in that sense, taking a step back and trying to really not put too much emotion behind the decision to do whatever it is I’m going to do.”

MORE: 'Treadmill' Chargers locked into familiar pick in 2026 NFL Draft

Mack obviously has a good relationship with head coach Jim Harbaugh, but there are questions about his return to the Chargers. Will he be a fit in the scheme of whoever the new defensive coordinator is? Or will he be tempted to finish his career with his hometown Buffalo Bills or the Chicago Bears, where in 2016 he was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year.

Khalil Mack | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers Likely to Part Ways With $20M Bust Free-Agent Signing

Mike McDaniel Makes Surprising Bills Decision That Impacts Chargers

Are Chargers Team to Watch if Dolphins Cut Tyreek Hill?

Jesse Minter Leaves Chargers for Ravens, These Free Agents May Follow

Mike McDaniel's Chargers Job, Contract Situation Gets an Update