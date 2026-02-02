Chargers Cap Space Could Dramatically Jump With Key Contract Restructures

The Los Angeles Chargers enjoy an abundance of cap space going into the offseason.

But why not add more?

And especially why not go out and create as much room as possible when there are so many avenues to do so that don’t even include cutting a player?

According to Over The Cap, the Chargers have roughly $88.5 million in free cap space right now.

And sure, the Chargers could, for example, save about $9.7 million if they cut Mekhi Becton. Or $5.875 million if they cut Bradley Bozeman. Heck, $4 million on Will Dissly. There are plenty of examples.

But there’s another interesting route to consider: Contract restructures.

Chargers contract restructure candidates to save cap space

NFL teams doing contract restructures are often referred to as cap wizardry by outsiders. The team gets with a player, shuffles around some stuff in some columns, player gets paid, cap space technically gets cleared.

When looking at the Chargers, it’s all about Justin Herbert.

According to those Over The Cap numbers, the Chargers would save roughly $17 million with a Herbert contract restructure.

And sure, he didn’t sign the new deal all that long ago, but getting with Rashawn Slater would apparently save $12.6 million on a restructure.

Maybe it’s not something the Chargers feel any pressure to do. But the chances are right there.

Why do Chargers need more cap space?

When it comes to cap space, more never hurts.

The Chargers could bleed lots of money this offseason just bringing back their own players. Khalil Mack could shun retirement another year and would need a nice chunk of change.

Odafe Oweh, who just came over via trade and broke out, will command massive dollars. Trey Pipkins is still a versatile swing backup tackle. Zion Johnson finally looked good at guard. Keenan Allen might want to come back. Same for Denzel Perryman. Trey Lance was a good Justin Herbert backup. Tony Jefferson is a solid veteran.

There are other examples, but it’s a big list before even considering the Chargers need to pay a new draft class and any possible outside free agents. They could want to get some early contract extensions done, too.

So no, fans probably shouldn't be shocked if they go the contract restructure route at some point this offseason.

