Ladd McConkey Injury Updates as Chargers Monitor Concerning Issue

As if things weren't bad enough coming out of a season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Los Angeles Chargers now have to worry about an injury to star wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

McConkey left the 26-14 loss in the third quarter and still finished with a team-high 82 yards with a touchdown on five catches.

Not exactly how anyone hoped McConkey’s big debut in a Mike McDaniel offense would go. And now, to make matters all the worse, he’s apparently dealing with a pretty concerning injury that could impact his availability this week against the Las Vegas Raiders and beyond.

Ladd McConkey Injury Updates

A live-updating look at McConkey injury updates:

The day after the game, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that McConkey has a rib injury and is technically “day-to-day” status right now.

Ladd McConkey Injury Fallout

Ladd McConkey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a huge deal for the Chargers.

McConkey is technically the No. 1 wideout in Los Angeles. He had that encouraging 1,149 yards and seven scores over 16 games as a rookie before hitting a sophomore slump with the rest of the offense last year. Projecting his skills in a McDaniel offense was super fun.

The flip side, though, is that McConkey is a smaller (185 pounds and 6’0”, with team measurements always being generous) wideout and he’s had nagging injury issues so far as a pro. Tacking a wicked kidney hit that results in a variable rib injury puts a big question mark on whether he can suit up.

The Chargers need him, though.

Peep this from the aftermath of the Week 1 loss, courtesy of The Athletic’s Mike Sando: “The Chargers averaged 6.3 yards on the 26 plays with McConkey on the field but only 4.2 across the 25 plays without him. Herbert’s EPA per pass play plummeted from +0.22 to -0.33.”

And as the season opener showed, there’s no projectable matchup the Chargers can afford to miss McConkey, considering they couldn’t beat the Cardinals despite his playing well into the third quarter before the injury.

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