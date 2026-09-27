Is Ladd McConkey Playing Today? Chargers vs. Bills Updates for Week 3

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey continues to be a point of emphasis on the injury report before his team takes on the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.

McConkey battled an injury last week before and during his team’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fast forward to Week 3, the injury report doesn’t exactly tell the whole story: Will McConkey see snaps despite being active? And how will his role change in the struggling Mike McDaniel offense as Justin Herbert looks shaky behind a bad offensive line?

Here’s a live-updating look at the latest on McConkey before the Chargers play the Bills.

Ladd McConkey injury updates vs. Bills, Week 3

Ladd McConkey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers listed Ladd McConkey as a “full” participant in all three practices.

Ladd McConkey suited up against the Raiders after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that he could wear a flak jacket due to a rib injury.

Ladd McConkey injury impact, fantasy football outlook

When it comes to a Ladd McConkey injury, it’s not as simple as just looking at the injury report.

Case in point, against the Raiders in Week 2, McConkey appeared to overcome the rib injury to get on the field against the Raiders.

But McConkey only saw three targets against the Raiders, catching all of them for 35 yards. He was very obviously limited and wound up playing just 45 percent of the total offensive snaps.

Honestly, from a fantasy football perspective with McConkey, that’s a disaster. Wasting a lineup spot on him on the road while McDaniel and Herbert’s offense looks unprepared, if not just lost, is about as risky as it gets.

And for the Chargers, they just have to hope their primary space and separation creator is actually healthy enough to make an impact. The rest of the wideout depth chart is a mess with no real standouts and the offense just lost Charlie Kolar and David Njoku to big injuries.

There’s much riding on McConkey’s status that goes beyond a simple injury report listing, clearly.

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