Is Ladd McConkey Playing Today? Raiders vs. Chargers Updates for Week 2

The status of Los Angeles Chargers star wideout Ladd McConkey has been a mystery due to injury before his club takes on the Las Vegas Raiders in a pivotal AFC West showdown.

McConkey took a nasty-looking hit during the Chargers’ Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, leaving the game and becoming an obvious point of concern for Week 2.

Comments from Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, plus McConkey’s erratic appearances all week, didn’t provide much in the way of clarity.

Here’s a live-updating look at the latest on McConkey before the Chargers host the Raiders.

Ladd McConkey injury updates vs. Raiders, Week 2

Ladd McConkey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, McConkey is pushing to play and could wear a flak jacket to protect a cracked rib.

The Chargers listed McConkey as “questionable” on the final injury report due to a “rib” injury. He didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, but was upgraded to limited on Friday.

Ladd McConkey injury impact, fantasy football outlook

This one has “decoy” written all over it, if McConkey even sees notable snaps.

Which is terrible news for the Chargers. McConkey left last week’s loss to the Cardinals in the third quarter and still topped the team in receiving with 82 yards and a score. David Njoku at tight end was the next closest with 58 yards. No wideout had more than 20 yards.

McConkey is the only major space creator the Chargers have at wideout. If he suits up at all and gets snaps, he might be a mere decoy in an effort to keep the spacing of the offense proper.

On paper, Njoku and the tight ends could see bigger usage. This could mean more chances for Tre Harris to prove he’s a No. 1, plus some gadget usage for 4.26-speed rookie Brenen Thompson.

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