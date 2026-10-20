Los Angeles Chargers Rising Falling Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Chargers are once again looking for any sort of positivity after losing big to division rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs. This drops the Bolts to 0-6, the worst in the NFL, with the Miami Dolphins as the only other winless team in the NFL.

With this depressing fact that the Chargers are the worst team in the NFL, who are some players who are raising their stock for the future after Week 6? Who is losing stock and contributing to this horrid season?

Winner #1 - Cam Hart

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Cam Hart is in a crucial season for his future as an NFL pro, at least with the Chargers. He is a fifth-round pick who has been a borderline starter since his drafting in 2024. He has shown major flashes, with highs of shutting down Ja'Marr Chase and lows of missing weeks at a time multiple times throughout a season. If he can stay healthy and play as he did in Week 6 (four tackles and a red zone interception), expect Hart to stick around.

Loser #1 - Dalvin Tomlinson

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Dalvin Tomlinson was brought in to help the Chargers run defense, a unit that was in need of a veteran nose tackle who could help add some real fight to a group that is under a new leader, defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary. With this, Tomlinson has been generally solid, with his first game returning from injury being Week 6, being his worst. He had a missed tackle for loss in the red zone, allowing Kenneth Walker to score and extend the lead. Tomlinson is an easy bounce-back candidate for next week.

Loser #2 - KeAndre Lambert-Smith

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KeAndre Lambert-Smith has not seen any offensive action this season, returning from injured reserve earlier this week. In his first action back, he was expected to handle a full workload as one of the team's only healthy pass catchers left. In his return, he recorded five catches for 32 yards. While this was a nice boost for the room, his late fourth-quarter fumble essentially ended the game for the team. He looks to get into the winners column next week.

Loser #3 - Oronde Gadsden II

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Oronde Gadsden II's 2026 season has been so weird, dating back to the offseason. Going from TE1 to TE3, back to TE1 due to injuries. Even during this stretch, he has not played like his rookie-year self, dropping multiple passes and becoming a non-threat in an already bad Chargers offense.

Gadsden II in Week 6 recorded 3 receptions for 17 yards, but his drop in the end zone looms large. He desperately needs to turn it around if he wants a role in 2027.

Winner #2 - Omarion Hampton

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Omarion Hampton, like Gadsden II, has had a weird 2026 season. With a fumble in back-to-back weeks to start the season, his workload dropped, making him another non-threat in the Chargers' offense (and for your fantasy leagues).

In Week 6, Hampton finally saw his workload return to a somewhat reasonable amount, even getting work in the receiving game. He totaled 18 rushing yards and 21 receiving yards, giving some optimism for the rest of his 2026 season.

Loser #4 - Ladd McConkey

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Ladd McConkey has been one of the saddest stories of the Chargers season, with multiple injuries holding him out for weeks at a time. Against the Chiefs, he was expected to finally be back at full capacity...then was quickly ruled out with a concussion early in the first quarter. McConkey needs a healthy stretch to end off the 2026 season if he wants to begin discussing a contract extension.

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