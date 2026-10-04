Chargers’ Ladd McConkey, Joe Alt Suffer Injuries vs. Seahawks

As an ugly beatdown at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks progressed in the second half, the Los Angeles Chargers lost key names Ladd McConkey and Joe Alt.

While heading for 0-4 on the season in Seattle early in the third quarter down 27-6, the Chargers announced a few unsettling injury updates.

On a day Derwin James was inactive already, new listings for McConkey and Alt just made things worse.

Ladd McConkey injury updates

The Chargers later completely ruled Ladd McConkey out due to the injury.

Sporting no catches on two targets in the third quarter, the Chargers announced that McConkey was questionable to return due to a foot injury.

Ladd McConkey entered the game against the Seahawks listed as “questionable” due to a foot injury.

Joe Alt injury updates

The Chargers later announced that Joe Alt was ruled out due to the neck injury, leaving Travis Burke to start in his spot.

The Chargers announced Joe Alt was questionable to return due to a neck injury.

Joe Alt wasn’t on the injury report before the game in Seattle.

Ladd McConkey, Joe Alt injury impact

Joe Alt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A disaster.

McConkey was the only guy able to create space in Mike McDaniel’s offense. Rookie Brenen Thompson is hurt and KeAndre Lambert Smith is on injured reserve. At the time of this writing, Tre Harris had two catches for 39 yards in the third quarter, but Justin Herbert had only thrown for 86 yards.

Line depth has been a problem, too. Trey Pipkins and Branson Taylor are already on injured reserve. Starting guard Kayode Awosika is hurt, too. The Chargers will need to find outside help in a hurry if Alt needs to miss time.

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