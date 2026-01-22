Mike McDaniel hiring delay has Chargers fans worried about worst-case scenario

The longer the Los Angeles Chargers wait to announce the hire of Mike McDaniel as the team’s next offensive coordinator, the more fans will stress that something terrible could happen.

McDaniel was reportedly the pick for the Chargers after meeting with the team earlier this week. But reporting at the time made sure to suggest that McDaniel could always pivot, should a head-coaching opportunity pop up.

Reporting on Wednesday said that while McDaniel had left the Chargers, he would indeed be returning as the offensive coordinator.

While all signs point to the wait simply being a formality, there’s been enough time for doubt to creep in for fans. McDaniel was a head-coach candidate for teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, so what’s to say one of those teams really wants him and hasn’t upped the offer?

The Chargers reportedly informed other candidates that they were moving forward with McDaniel. Makes sense. Pairing his Shanahan offensive concepts with Jim Harbaugh’s desire to run the ball and a unit led by Justin Herbert, Omarion Hampton and a host of other recent upgrades at the skill positions sounds great.

But the deal falling apart would be a disaster because the rest of the NFL hasn’t stopped moving. The Chargers needing to pivot to a fallback option would open them back up other names they’ve interviewed for the job such as Arthur Smith.

McDaniel, at least, proves Harbaugh and the Chargers are willing to modernize in critical ways to succeed. He is, after all, hiring his first offensive coordinator not named Greg Roman at the NFL level. Going out and getting a former head coach who paces the NFL in offensive innovation is just a nice cherry on top.

For now, though, the waiting game has fans stressing, so here’s an updated round of reactions.

Mike McDaniel hiring delay analysis, reactions

Not losing sleep over Mike McDaniel. The Chargers will eventually let me down — pinkpanther (@pinkpanther4056) January 22, 2026

The most Charger thing to happen would be McDaniel accepting a HC job after all the reports that he is coming to the LAC. — OpTic Di3seL (@Di3seL) January 21, 2026

so i guess until the ravens and raiders HC jobs are filled were arent getting official signing of Mcdaniel — chargers broke my QB (@bolts13halos) January 22, 2026

me when I wake up to minter raiders and McDaniel ravens pic.twitter.com/dYPnz3ltZv — Charger Chihuahua (@chargerchihuah) January 22, 2026

The Chargers will still find a way to Charger with Mike McDaniel. There are forces at play much bigger than him. — Cancun_All_Day (@Chiefs_All_Day) January 21, 2026

Execs from multiple NFL front offices who are conducting head coaching searches believe the Ravens are moving close to a final decision and strongly anticipate Chargers DC Jesse Minter getting the job. The industry also expected Minter in BAL before Harbaugh was let go, FWIW — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 21, 2026

Still waiting for the @Chargers to confirm the news. — Powder Blue Blood (@pwdrblueblood) January 21, 2026

