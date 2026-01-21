Mike McDaniel was top option for Bucs and Eagles...but Chargers have Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers entered this offseason in search of a new offensive coordinator following the dismissal of Greg Roman. The search has spanned multiple candidates from internal to external former head coaches.

Candidates were announced by the Chargers or as NFL insiders broke news of new candidates the Chargers had requested. Fans and media members were glued to the feed to see who would have a shot at the job that was widely considered the best offensive coordinator job with the Chargers. As the candidates were revealed, one name jumped off the page when it was announced: former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

NFL reporter Jeff Darlington broke the news that the Lions, Eagles, Buccaneers and Chargers were interested in talking with McDaniel about their vacant offensive coordinator position.

The latest on a few offensive coordinator openings around the NFL. Watch for interest in Daboll and McDaniel in Philadelphia. But don’t count out McDaniel elsewhere. If HC jobs don’t line up… He very much likes the idea of a few other OC jobs, too. pic.twitter.com/QkPfoKlxXO — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 15, 2026

The news drew mild excitement but many members of the media had McDaniel as a fit for several East Coast teams or the Detroit Lions. Information began to come out faster regarding the Chargers' request to speak with McDaniel.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported the Chargers were set to meet with McDaniel early this week. It was widely reported shortly after, that the Chargers brass and McDaniel were set to meet Tuesday.

Photos of Jim Harbaugh, Chargers President of Football Operations John Spanos and McDaniel began circulating on social media and Reddit appearing to show part of the meeting. The photos show the three men on the patio of the Westdrift Hotel in Manhattan Beach, which is minutes from the Chargers training facility in El Segundo.

The timing of the meeting and lack of announcement of a completed interview from the team fueled speculation that the meeting was much more involved and potentially a sign of a deal on the horizon. News finally started leaking out, first it was McDaniel cancelling his interview on Wednesday with the Cleveland Browns.

Former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel informed the Browns he’s withdrawing from their head coaching search ahead of a scheduled in-person interview Wednesday, per sources.



McDaniel — who is still a candidate for the Ravens and Raiders HC vacancies — is interviewing for the… pic.twitter.com/qirkrsvbWX — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 20, 2026

Finally, the big drop came from Diana Russini followed by every insider, the Chargers were planning to hire Mike McDaniel.

NEWS: The Chargers are expected to hire former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel as their next OC, sources tell me and @danielrpopper.



McDaniel has been a hot commodity this cycle, interviewing for both head coach and offensive coordinator roles. In the end, he opts for L.A. pic.twitter.com/NYnfRcn1DI — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 21, 2026

McDaniel chooses Los Angeles over Tampa Bay and Philadelphia

McDaniel was a hot candidate around the NFL this hiring cycle for both head coach positions and offensive coordinator positions. The Philadelphia Eagles were reportedly very interested in McDaniel as were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McDaniel ultimately chose the best fit for himself and his career. He also wanted the chance to work with Justin Herbert.

The #Eagles and #Bucs both had Mike McDaniel as their top OC target, but going back to the West Coast with a QB like Justin Herbert was more appealing, per @JeffDarlington. https://t.co/r7JQ5154AB pic.twitter.com/mQm2n6RPTb — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 21, 2026

Justin Herbert has a deep bag of physical tools and abilities. His ceiling is just simply higher than other quarterbacks and McDaniel is now tasked with maximizing that talent.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh is a CEO style head coach who has never called plays on either side of the ball. McDaniel will have the chance to have greater autonomy over the offense in Los Angeles.

The bottom line is, when considering all the factors, McDaniel made the decision to head out West and work with Justin Herbert, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers as he decided it was the best fit of the available positions.

