Mike McDaniel was top option for Bucs and Eagles...but Chargers have Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers entered this offseason in search of a new offensive coordinator following the dismissal of Greg Roman. The search has spanned multiple candidates from internal to external former head coaches.
Candidates were announced by the Chargers or as NFL insiders broke news of new candidates the Chargers had requested. Fans and media members were glued to the feed to see who would have a shot at the job that was widely considered the best offensive coordinator job with the Chargers. As the candidates were revealed, one name jumped off the page when it was announced: former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
NFL reporter Jeff Darlington broke the news that the Lions, Eagles, Buccaneers and Chargers were interested in talking with McDaniel about their vacant offensive coordinator position.
The news drew mild excitement but many members of the media had McDaniel as a fit for several East Coast teams or the Detroit Lions. Information began to come out faster regarding the Chargers' request to speak with McDaniel.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported the Chargers were set to meet with McDaniel early this week. It was widely reported shortly after, that the Chargers brass and McDaniel were set to meet Tuesday.
Photos of Jim Harbaugh, Chargers President of Football Operations John Spanos and McDaniel began circulating on social media and Reddit appearing to show part of the meeting. The photos show the three men on the patio of the Westdrift Hotel in Manhattan Beach, which is minutes from the Chargers training facility in El Segundo.
The timing of the meeting and lack of announcement of a completed interview from the team fueled speculation that the meeting was much more involved and potentially a sign of a deal on the horizon. News finally started leaking out, first it was McDaniel cancelling his interview on Wednesday with the Cleveland Browns.
Finally, the big drop came from Diana Russini followed by every insider, the Chargers were planning to hire Mike McDaniel.
McDaniel chooses Los Angeles over Tampa Bay and Philadelphia
McDaniel was a hot candidate around the NFL this hiring cycle for both head coach positions and offensive coordinator positions. The Philadelphia Eagles were reportedly very interested in McDaniel as were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McDaniel ultimately chose the best fit for himself and his career. He also wanted the chance to work with Justin Herbert.
Justin Herbert has a deep bag of physical tools and abilities. His ceiling is just simply higher than other quarterbacks and McDaniel is now tasked with maximizing that talent.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh is a CEO style head coach who has never called plays on either side of the ball. McDaniel will have the chance to have greater autonomy over the offense in Los Angeles.
The bottom line is, when considering all the factors, McDaniel made the decision to head out West and work with Justin Herbert, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers as he decided it was the best fit of the available positions.
