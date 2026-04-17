25 Best NFL Draft Fits for Chargers Ranked by Round and Impact

The NFL draft is less a week away. The Los Angeles Chargers are finishing up their last private pre-draft visits and workouts to cross off last-minute check marks on prospects.

NFL success is often heavily dictated by the landing spot for the prospect and the schematic as well as cultural fit between player and team. Let's explore 25 of the best fits for the Chargers after removing several perfect fits that will undoubtedly be long gone by the time Los Angeles is on the clock.

Round 1

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TJ Parker, edge rusher, Clemson: A well-built and powerful edge rusher who is a high-effort player and a perfect match to learn under Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu.

Chase Bisontis, guard, Texas A&M: One of the best pass-protecting guards in the country with a high ceiling and perfect scheme fit for Mike McDaniel.

KC Concepcion, wide receiver, Texas A&M: An absolute weapon. Has elite burst and separation skills, can also get the ball in versatile ways and is a top of the food chain returner.

Emmanuel Pregnon, guard, Oregon: Solid as a rock offensive lineman. Flexed his versatility by flipping to the right side to help cover up injuries on less than a week's notice and dominated.

Akheem Mesidor, edge rusher, Miami: strong and versatile edge rusher who shows elite pass rush discipline and moves despite being relatively new to the position.

Round 2

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Gabe Jacas, edge rusher, Illinois: One of the strongest pound-for-pound prospects in this class. Was a two-time state wrestling champion and is a Chargers-type edge rusher.

Avieon Terrell, cornerback, Clemson: Tough, competitive and versatile corner. Younger brother of AJ Terrell and would fit well in the Chargers defensive system.

Brandon Cisse, cornerback, South Carolina: One of the highest ceiling cornerbacks in this class. He still has some rough edges to develop, but with the Chargers proven history of maximizing defensive backs, he could be a real diamond.

R Mason Thomas, edge rusher, Oklahoma: One of the short arm kings of this draft class but is the one with the fewest questions on if he can overcome his lack of length. He is a full-throttle speed rusher that would complement Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu well.

Gennings Dunker, offensive lineman, Iowa: The man with the legendary red hair flow and nasty offensive line demeanor. Iowa runs a scheme rooted in the same principles as Mike McDaniel. Dunker hasn't played guard since 2022 for Iowa but he projects to move inside from playing tackle in college. Dunker is big, powerful and sends defenders six feet under at the second level.

Keith Abney II, cornerback, Arizona State: A slightly undersized spark plug of a corner who can play both inside and outside. He will absolutely defend the run despite not being the biggest defensive back.

Round 3

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Brenen Thompson, wide receiver, Mississippi State: The fastest man at the NFL combine this year is much more than speed. Thompson uses his speed to open up his route running and will track deep passes over the shoulder Willie Mays style and adust with ease.

Domonique Orange "Big Citrus", defensive tackle, Iowa State: One of the most unselfish trench warriors you will see. The Chargers value the run wall and keeping their linebackers clean and Big Citrus has no trouble owning that role and pushing the pocket.

Chandler Rivers, cornerback, Duke: Another undersized but feisty cornerback. Will mirror wide receivers with ease and plays 100 miles per hour.

Bud Clark, safety, TCU: A versatile and experienced ball-hawking defensive back. He wastes no time and will fly up in run support.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, edge rusher, Penn State: A monstrous edge rusher who will stand up the best pulling lineman in college football with a violent edge-setting attack. Not flashy as a pass rusher but powerful.

Beau Stephens, guard, Iowa: One of my favorite prospects in this class. He is an excellent climber to the second level and pulls with authority. Has not yielded a sack since 2022 and is criminally underrated but a perfect scheme fit for Mike McDaniel.

Justin Joly, tight end, NC State: One of the best receiving tight ends in this class. Is more of a h-back or move tight end but is a competitive blocker who is not afraid to throw down at the line of scrimmage. Was NC State's go-to option in clutch moments.

Kage Casey, offensive lineman, Boise State: A hard-nosed trench warrior who has been playing left tackle at Boise State but projects to move to guard in the NFL. Could easily provide position flexibility.

Round 4

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Eli Raridon, tight end, Notre Dame: Not the most refined tight end but has a lot of tools to develop and grow. He would fit well in the room with Charlie Kolar and Oronde Gadsden.

Daylen Everette, cornerback, Georgia: A gifted athlete still refining his technique but has starter upside if coached up. Is big, fast and athletic and the Chargers have a great track record lately of developing defensive backs.

Sam Roush, tight end, Stanford: A true inline tight end but with receiving upside. Is big and physical with the ball in his hands and will make defensive backs make business decisions to bring him down.

Round 6

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Harold Perkins Jr, linebacker hybrid, LSU: Is he a linebacker? An edge rusher? A big defensive back? Harold Perkins Jr is a defensive weapon who could easily become an elite special teams player as a rookie. All Perkins has done at LSU is produce and make plays, with the right creative coordinator, Perkins will find a swiss army role in an NFL defense.

Domani Jackson, cornerback, Alabama: An elite athlete still struggling to find consistency. His best season was in 2024 and could have starter upside with development.

Keagen Trost, offensive lineman, Missouri: A powerful and versatile lineman who would be transitioning from tackle to guard in the NFL but has shown the foot speed and control to survive at tackle if needed.