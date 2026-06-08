Chargers Roster Spotlights: Tuli Tuipulotu, The Future Face of the Bolts Defense

Tuli Tuipulotu, born on September 3, 2002, grew up in Hawthorne, California, playing at Lawndale High School. After years of elite play from the younger Tuipulotu brother (Marlon, his older brother, is also in the NFL), T. Tuipulotu earned a four-star recruit status according to 247Sports. He stayed local and committed to the USC Trojans.

Once with the Trojans, his first year as a freshman was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he still found success, earning a role early on as a freshman pass rusher. Going into his second year with the program, his role increased, recording 5.5 sacks, with many believing that his junior season would be the big breakout for the former four-star recruit.

That is exactly what came; as Tuipulotu was named a team captain entering his junior season, with accolades of FBS-leading 13.5 sacks, a finalist for the Bednarik, Nagurski and Hendricks awards.

This success made it easy for the Chargers to draft him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He quickly made an impact on the roster, becoming an extremely valuable depth rusher behind the then-starting rushers, Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.

Both of whom dealt with age/injuries, which allowed Tuipulotu to earn a rotational role, earning 4.5 sacks in his rookie season. Moving on to 2024, the USC Trojan was expected to be in a similar role, as both Bosa and Mack returned for the Bolts. In fewer snaps than his rookie season (852 in 2023, 732 in 2024), Tuipulotu nearly doubled his sack total with 8.5.

Chargers Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE USC

Going into 2025, Tuipulotu was finally given the allowance to be a true starter on the defensive line, with Bosa leaving to play with the Buffalo Bills. The third-year former second-round pick enjoyed an incredible breakout, earning his first Pro Bowl of his career. He is now expected to garner a massive payday, with even the biggest Tuipulotu fans not expecting this type of season from the Southern California local.

2025 Season Stats

16 Games

3 Pass Deflections

2 Forced Fumbles

13 Sacks

49 Tackles

20 Tackles for Loss

Measurables

Contract Status

"Tuli Tuipulotu signed a 4 year, $6,571,383 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $1,779,188 signing bonus, $3,577,887 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,642,846. In 2026, Tuipulotu will earn a base salary of $5,767,000, while carrying a cap hit of $6,211,797 and a dead cap value of $444,797." - Spotrac

Tuli Tuipulotu's 2026 Season Outlook

Going into 2026, there is a lot riding on the barely 24-year-old EDGE rusher. He is expected to continue the success of last season and anchor a defense that is now led by the new defensive coordinator, Chris O'Leary.

Fans have only seen Tuipulotu grow year over year, so if there is somehow another year of improvement for him, Chargers fans can only imagine the type of 2026 he could have.

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