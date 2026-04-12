Chargers Schedule Visit With Perfect Solution to Biggest Need

The Los Angeles Chargers currently only have five selections in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, disallowing them to really take a volume approach when scouting prospects. While trading down in the draft is a very real option, this would still be a hypothetical, whereas their five slotted picks are in their control.

That said, absolutely nailing most, if not all, of their selections is a must. With glaring needs on both sides of the lines, Chargers fans are clamoring for them to use their first two selections in the draft (22) and (55) on a player that will fix those needs. And there is arguably no one better than the one the Chargers just scheduled a visit with.

Chase Bisontis Scheduled to Visit With Los Angeles Chargers Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Chase Bisontis, the Texas A&M offensive guard, is considered by many as one of the three best offensive guards in the class, at least before calculating in possible tackle to guard converts (Kadyn Proctor, Spencer Fano and Francis Mauigoa), is scheduled to visit the Chargers for a Top 30 visit, according to Ian Rapoport.

Texas A&M G Chase Bisontis, one of the top guards in the Draft, is at the #Giants on a Top 30 visit today. He also has the #Panthers, #Dolphins, #Eagles, and #Chargers among his 15 Top 30 visits. pic.twitter.com/pZet2V2bdY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2026

Bisontis has had a decorated career at Texas A&M, with analysts that cover the team describing him as a guy "With nearly 2,000 offensive snaps and 34 starts, Bisontis brings experience to the position. He projects as an athletic pass protector and an exciting, powerful run blocker, though there are concerns about his technique."

With the Bolts having a glaring need at the offensive guard spot, with former first-round selection Trevor Penning currently projected to start. Penning has played mostly tackle throughout his career, but with poor play at the position, he began to make the switch to guard in his fourth season with the New Orleans Saints.

This was not a great transition, enough so that they traded him to the Chargers. The Bolts decided to play Penning at offensive tackle to help fill injury needs, where he was benched quickly to allow him to focus on learning the scheme and his new role as the sixth-man on the offensive line (where he played quite well).

Penning then played guard against the Denver Broncos in Week 18, where he had quite a good game, by PFF's grading metrics, grading out with an 81.6 offensive grade and a shining 87.2 run blocking grade.

All of this context is to say, the Chargers getting Bisontis to start over Penning, keeping Penning in roles where he is better suited (backup OL and sixth-man) will allow this Chargers roster to really click on offense.

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