Day 3 Prospects Who Can Fit Chargers' Depth Needs

Day 3 of The 2026 NFL Draft will be hosted on Apr. 25, 2026, with over 100 picks being made, helping teams add names to their roster and bolster needs that are not as pressing, but still necessary to have a deep roster to make a real playoff run.

The Los Angeles Chargers find themselves with picks 123 and 204 that they will use on Day 3, barring any trades to happen. Who are some names that can help bolster areas of the roster that need extra depth?

WR/Returner Kaden Wetjen

Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Coming out of Iowa, Kaden Wetjen is a former sprinter who showcases his speed in multiple ways. The receiver did not find himself with the football much, considering the Iowa playstyle and lack of QB play, but he made the most of his opportunities when he had the football.

This came mostly as a returner, with 56 kick returns for 1538 yards and two touchdowns and 54 punt returns for 954 yards and four touchdowns. His route running prowess was on display at the Shrine Bowl, so with potential, speed and return ability, he very well could be an easy selection for the Chargers to make to bolster their receiver room as well as special teams capabilities.

Current Consensus Big Board Ranking: 234

LB Red Murdock

Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Red Murdock, the Linebacker from Buffalo is known for his extreme toughness and physicality, also set NCAA record with 17 career FFs, has a resume that is intriguing for any team looking for a key special teams contributor with possible long-term depth capabilities.

Where Murdock excels in the run game and physicality, he lacks in the passing game, with hip tightness and coverage ability. He should not be asked to do much of this early in his NFL career, allowing for teams to find him as an intriguing two-down LB with instant special teams ability.

Current Consensus Big Board Ranking: 212

TE Dae'Quan Wright

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dae'Quan Wright, a Tight End from Ole Miss is an intriguing prospect that possess athletic tools that will give intrigue to NFL teams on Day 3. He also possesses good production with 55 catches for 635 in last season in college.

With his 4.55 40-yard dash and 6'4 frame, it is possible for a team to take a chance on Wright as early as the fourth-round; however, his lack of blocking ability gives pause to teams, especially the Chargers, who already have a similar player in Oronde Gadsden II. On the other side of the same coin, having a direct backup to Gadsden II could be a strong addition.

Current Consensus Big Board Ranking: 208

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter