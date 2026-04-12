Recent History Says Chargers’ First Round Pick Will Thrill Justin Herbert

The first round of the 2026 NFL draft could certainly fall into place for the Los Angeles Chargers if one of the top interior linemen is still available at No. 22. Despite the fact that general manager Joe Hortiz did add a few pieces in free agency this offseason to hopefully upgrade the insid of the NFL’s 30th-ranked offensive front in 2025 (via Pro Football Focus), this is obviously still an area of concern.

“Sources inside and outside the Chargers’ scouting staff,” according to ESPN’s Matt Miller, “indicate guard is the team’s top need, but they expect the team to also use an early pick on an edge rusher. With only five total picks, pass rusher Gabe Jacas (Illinois) has been identified as an option at No. 55.”

There’s a vacancy at left guard for the Chargers

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins guard Cole Strange (69) looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Let’s take the first part. At the right guard spot, former New England Patriots’ first-round pick and 2025 Miami Dolphins’ 14-game starter Cole Strange takes over for Mekhi Becton. The Super Bowl LIX champion with the Philadelphia Eagles joined the Bolts a year ago via a two-year contract. However, he was a huge disappointment for Jim Harbaugh’s club and was cut loose after one season.

Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) and Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson (77) react after a play during the first half against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images | William Navarro-Imagn Images

On the other side, the Chargers never picked up the fifth-year option on 2022 first-round guard Zion Johnson, and he’s now a member of the Cleveland Browns. Hortiz re-signed Trevor Penning this offseason. The one-time first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints played in seven games for the team and made four starts—one at left tackle, two as a sixth offensive lineman, and the regular-season finale at right guard.

Obviously, there’s a screaming need for a starting left guard. And given the Chargers’ recent draft history, adding talent to the offensive line has become a regular occurrence.

Bolstering the offensive line has been the Charger way

Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tom Telesco was the franchise’s general manager for 11 years from 2013-23, and Hortiz took over in 2024. The team has drafted a total of 13 players in the first round since ’13, and four of those selections have been offensive linemen.

All told, three of their last five Day One picks have been spent on blocking help. There was tackle Rashawn Slater (Northwestern) in 2021, Johnson (Boston College) in 2022, and tackle Joe Alt (Notre Dame) just two years ago. In fact, Telesco’s initial first-rounder in 2013 was University of Alabama tackle T.J. Fluker (Alabama).

Chargers have opted for offense in first round this decade

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Elijah Ponder (91) and linebacker Christian Elliss (53) take down Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, it’s also worth mentioning that the Chargers have used their last six first-round selections on the offensive side of the ball. Along with the three aforementioned blockers, there was quarterback Justin Herbert in 2020, wide receiver Quentin Johnston in 2023, and running back Omarion Hampton a year ago.

Given their recent history, along with the fact that Herbert took a beating this past season (sacked 60 times in 17 games, including playoffs), it makes a lot of sense for the club to use a first-rounder on offensive line help for the fourth time in six years.