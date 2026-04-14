NFL Draft Mailbag: The Biggest Questions for Experts About the Chargers Right Now

Going into the NFL draft, the biggest questions around the Los Angeles Chargers aren’t hard to figure out right now.

Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers, after all, have made the playoffs twice but have yet to get over the proverbial hump. That spurred an aggressive move out of Harbaugh’s comfort zone, moving on from Greg Roman and landing a big fish with Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator.

Now, the attention focuses on a draft where the Chargers have just five picks, but could look to add more via trade.

Here’s a quick look at some of the mailbag questions getting thrown at experts right now.

Quentin Johnston trade questions

Quentin Johnston | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

One doesn't have to look far to find speculation and even rumors reporting that says the Chargers could trade Quentin Johnston.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper recently answered a question about whether the Chargers would trade Johnston for draft assets.

In short? A resounding no. Popper wrote this: “No player is off limits, of course. If a team were to offer the Chargers, say, a second-round pick for Johnston, they should listen. But trading him for a Day 3 pick is just bad business.”

Given what Popper has to say and knowing how the Chargers do business, they certainly view Johnston as a bargain. He’s only a $4.5 million cap hit next season. His fifth-year option would be roughly $18 million, but there’s no guarantee they even pick that up.

As Popper notes, the Chargers might be intrigued to see Johnston in McDaniel’s scheme. Maybe that’s something that plays into the decision-making process during the draft. But given his drops issues over the years, it was always worth wondering if the Chargers would even want to take the risk that things go poorly at wideout in McDaniel’s scheme.

Regardless, the business side might weigh heavily on Johnston’s future with the team.

Chargers drafting cornerback in Round 1?

Donte Jackson | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It would seem highly unlikely the Chargers go cornerback in the opening round. They found gems with Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart. Donte Jackson turned out to be a really solid free-agent addition and superstar Derwin James plays a lot of nickel.

Still, Eric Smith of Chargers.com recently tackled this question.

Smith wrote the following: “But taking a cornerback at No. 22 overall would also give the Chargers defense a foundational piece to build around for the next few seasons as the team transitions under new Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary.”

There’s no question James and Jackson are getting up there in age. James might get an extension this summer, but it’s something to keep in mind.

Some of this just comes down to the draft board. If someone like Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy falls due to his injury history, he might just top the Chargers’ board.

Even so, the idea the Chargers would attack cornerback right now instead of the offensive line in Round 1 is almost unfathomable. And Jackson is proof they can find good free agents who can fit at corner. Still and Hart are mid-to-late-round proof that they’re pretty good at finding contributors well after Round 1 at the position, too.

Chargers surprise drafting Kenyon Sadiq

Kenyon Sadiq | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cornerback would be an odd-feeling choice for the Chargers in Round 1.

Tight end, especially so.

Smith recently hosted a mailbag and got asked if the Chargers would like Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq at No. 22 if Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane isn’t there.

“Sadiq is a fascinating prospect, too,” Smith wrote. “Draft analyst Trevor Sikkema recently called the former Oregon standout "an athletic specimen" after he blazed to a 40 time of 4.39 seconds at the Combine, a mark that set an all-time record for tight end.”

Fascinating, indeed. Besides the physical numbers, Sadiq just posted 560 yards and eight scores while averaging 11 yards per catch. He’d be a fun weapon with Justin Herbert, to say the least, especially in a McDaniel offense.

But Sadiq would actually need to fall to No. 22. And the Chargers already have another “fun” weapon with Oronde Gadsden, a fifth-rounder from last year who broke out when actually on the field, catching 49 passes for 664 yards and three scores on a 13.6 per-catch average.

That’s not to say the Chargers don’t need better depth at tight end. But they already have a 22-year-old No. 1 option who is just getting started. And they signed Charlie Kolar in free agency to serve as the No. 2 as a blocking-based schematic piece.

Sadiq would be fun, but it’s more of a Madden move when the Chargers need to be focused on real moves, like protecting Herbert.

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