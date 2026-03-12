How the Chargers' Spot in AFC West Shifted After Early Days of Free Agency

In both 2024 and 2025, the Los Angeles Chargers were under the command of head coach Jim Harbaugh. The offensive coordinator was Greg Roman and the defensive coordinator was Jesse Minter. As the team prepares for the 2026 season, Harbaugh is still in place, while there’s a new OC in Mike McDaniel. Meanwhile, Chris O’Leary, a member of the Bolts’ coaching staff, takes over for Minter—now the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

Chargers have had a very productive offseason to date

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins guard Cole Strange (69) looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This offseason, the priority was the interior of the offensive line, which struggled mightily this past season. The injuries to tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt can’t be understated. However, there will be a new interior with center Tyler Biadasz (Commanders) and right guard Cole Strange (Dolphins) replacing Bradley Bozeman (retired) and Mekhi Becton (released), respectively. Meanwhile, left guard Zion Johnson signed with the Browns.

While edge rusher Khail Mack returns for a fifth season with the team, the Chargers hardly knew Odafe Oweh—now a member of the Washington Commanders.

Raiders have made a lot of noise

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

As for the remainder of the AFC West, the last-place Las Vegas Raiders have made plenty of news. Raiders general manager, John Spytek has had no problem convincing some big names to sign with the Silver and Black. The team obviously has the top overall pick in April’s draft and is expected to select national championship quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Spytek has added several pieces to make sure his rookie campaign is as painless as possible.

They signed three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum (Ravens), wide receiver Jalen Nailor (Vikings), and a solid pair of linebackers in Quay Walker (Packers) and Nakobe Dean (Eagles). Meanwhile, the club dealt quarterback Geno Smith to the New York Jets, traded for Bills’ cornerback Taron Johnson, and wound up not dealing defensive end Maxx Crosby to Baltimore.

A lot of uncertainty in Kansas City

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Andy Reid’s Chiefs are coming off a devastating 6-11 campaign after making five Super Bowl appearances in six years. The elephant in the room is the health of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee in Week 15, is on the road to recovery. On the positive side, the addition of Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III is a boost to the running game, and tight end Travis Kelce returns for a 14th NFL season.

Finally, the defending division champion Denver Broncos have been the quietest team in the AFC West in terms of offseason additions. Perhaps head coach Sean Payton is very content with his roster, and understandably so.

Have the Chargers caught up to the Broncos?

As it stands right now (and that’s the focus of the piece), it would not be even a little bit of a surprise if the final 2026 standings in this division wound up the same as they did in 2025 (Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, and Raiders).

All told, Harbaugh’s Chargers still look like the second-best team in the AFC West. Thanks to some of their moves, especially on the offensive front, the “shift” per se is that they appear to be creeping a little closer to the top spot in the division—somewhere the franchise hasn’t finished since 2009.