Raiders expected to play spoiler for Los Angeles Chargers Free Agent Targets

The Las Vegas Raiders could cause the Los Angeles Chargers some serious problems this offseason, especially in free agency.

Those Raiders don’t threaten the Chargers much on the field of play as of late. But a rebuilding team with plenty of needs, assets and a guy like Tom Brady looking to make a name for himself in his current role has a way of creating a splash or two.

The Chargers have $84.4 million in cap space. They created even more by cutting Mekhi Becton.

But it might not be enough to fix major needs if a desperate franchise like the Raiders comes along and makes certain free agent markets completely unreasonable (by Joe Hortiz’s standards, anyway).

Chargers could lose Tyler Linderbaum, Zion Johnson to Raiders in free agency

Zion Johnson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders-Chargers dynamic hinted, at least for right now, focuses on the offensive line.

Ahead of needing to find three starters for the interior of the offensive line this offseason, the Chargers would like to be in the mix to re-sign Zion Johnson and perhaps compete for Tyler Linderbaum, one of the best centers in the NFL.

But according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders look like a team set to be major players for both:

“Similar situation to Tennessee -- a bad roster with a ton of cap space to improve it. Expect the Raiders to be in on some of the top interior offensive linemen such as Tyler Linderbaum or Zion Johnson, as well as defensive reinforcements. Whether edge rusher Maxx Crosby is traded or not will inform their direction, too.”

Tough, considering Hortiz has already hinted the Chargers probably won’t go to wild dollar amounts if Johnson’s market blows up.

Even worse would be missing out on Linderbaum. But struggling, desperate franchises are known for overpaying, especially while working multi-offseason rebuilds.

The Chargers might need to break in three new starters across both guard spots and center combined. Maybe even two rookies.

Then again, maybe that’s what Mike McDaniel wants. Perhaps Johnson doesn’t fit at all as he plans to implement a new blocking scheme.

Either way, the rival Raiders loom as a team to actually take seriously right now, given the implications it could have on the Chargers’ future.

