There Is Still Time for Guard-Starved Chargers to Make Amends in Free Agency

One is a 12-year veteran and a seven time Pro Bowler who has played his entire career with the same franchise. Another is a 14-year pro and a former first-round draft choice who has suited up for six different NFL teams.

Both players somehow remain on the open market, and the Los Angeles Chargers would certainly be wise to invest some of their money—which they certainly have plenty of these days—with a pair of proven solutions for the troubled interior of their offensive line.

Adding a seven-time Pro Bowl guard would be a major coup for the Chargers

Sep 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio (75) at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Joel Bitonio was a second-round draft choice of the Cleveland Browns in 2014. He has basically been a professional left guard during his entire NFL career and one of the best-ever at the position. The 6’4”, 320-pound force was named to seven consecutive Pro Bowls from 2018-24, and also earned First Team All-Pro honors in 2021 and 2022. The former University of Nevada standout has started every game for the Browns in eight of the last nine seasons.

As for Bitonio’s plans for a 13th NFL season, he hasn’t made a decision quite yet, and two of those options could be retirement or even a return to Cleveland.

Could Joel Bitonio and Kevin Zeitler reunite with the Bolts?

Oct 15, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive guard Kevin Zeitler (70) during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Kevin Zeitler was the 27th overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent five seasons with the club before signing a massive free-agent deal with the Browns in 2017. In fact, he and Bitonio were teammates for two seasons in Cleveland before Zeitler was traded to the New York Giants in 2019. It was a massive deal that involved the Browns obtaining wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Zeitler was released after just two seasons with Big Blue, and has followed that up with stints in Baltimore (2021-23), Detroit (2024) and Tennessee in 2025. Zeitler has been an outstanding right guard and was a Pro Bowler for the Ravens in ’23.

January 27, 2026; El Segundo, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh (right) and general manager Joe Hortiz attend introductory press conference for offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This has been a particularly unspectacular offseason for the Chargers and general manager Joe Hortiz in terms of adding veteran talent and fixing the interior of an offensive front that will have numerous new faces this season.,

While the addition of center Tyler Biadasz, released by the Commanders, was acknowledged as a positive, the signing of right guard Cole Strange to a two-year deal was met with skepticism in some corners. Yes, he played for new Chargers’ offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel in Miami in 2025, however he doesn’t seem like a long-term solution.

A pair of veteran guards could add up to fewer sacks on Justin Herbert

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the fourth quarter in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Here’s an idea. Crank up a little Peaches & Herb and reunite Bitonio and Zeitler. The good news is that both were ranked in Pro Football Focus’ Top 25 players at their position—Zeitler at No. 11 and Bitonio and No. 21—following the 2025 season.

The even better news, especially for Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert, is that both guards earned Top 10 grades from PFF when it came to pass protection this past season.

Problem solved.