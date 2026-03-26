The Biggest Question the Chargers Still Haven’t Answered After Free Agency

After a few long weeks for the NFL and the Los Angeles Chargers, it seems that the Bolts still have plenty of questions left to answer, one of which is a major point of contention that has reared its ugly head for years.

A position the Bolts have failed to solve since the Jim Harbaugh regime was hired, one that fans have clamored for an upgrade for many years to this point. Now in 2026, the Chargers have yet to remedy the issue that is the guard position.

Interior Offensive Line Remains a Major Issue for the Chargers Following Free Agency

Tyler Biadasz | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The interior offensive line for the Bolts going into 2026 seemed to be improved at the center position, due to a prompt Bradley Bozeman retirement and extremely smart signing of Washington Commanders Starting Center, Tyler Biadasz. As for the guard spots, that remains unfinished.

The Chargers signed Cole Strange to a two-year, $13 million deal, a deal that raised some eyebrows for the price, considering that it is likely starter money. Strange, a former head-scratching first-round pick has bounced around since his decline in New England.

He eventually found himself starting with the Miami Dolphins, where he put together an average at best season under now Chargers offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel. That one season of subpar play was enough for the Bolts to bring him to likely start at one of their guard spots.

Moving on to the other guard spot, it is still a glaring need. The Chargers have re-signed both Trevor Penning and Trey Pipkins III, players who are naturally offensive tackles, but have played plenty of games at guard...even if the results were less than what we have seen at the tackle position.

Even with those lesser results, it seems that the Chargers will be relying on Trevor Penning to start at guard, unless movement occurs leading up to or at the 2026 NFL draft. The Chargers also signed Kayode Awosika, the former Detroit Lions backup offensive lineman.

Awosika is likely to be no more than a body competing for a backup spot, as his play with the Lions has been poor, and he eventually became a healthy scratch in favor of rookies on the roster.

So, with nobody of starting caliber being at one of the guard spots, and Strange, an average starter at best, being the other, the Chargers are looking at the 2026 NFL draft as their savior to finalize their offensive line to help protect their star QB, Justin Herbert.

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