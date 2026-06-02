One Free Agent Who Can Still Fix Chargers Interior Offensive Line Issue After OTAs

The Los Angeles Chargers are overhauling much of their offense heading into 2026. It began with moving on from offensive coordinator Greg Roman and landing the top available offensive mind on the market as a replacement in former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

The Chargers decided to blow up the interior of their offensive line and get a fresh start with a new offensive system. The Chargers made a brilliant move by snagging released veteran Tyler Biadasz before the official start of free agency. Biadasz is replacing outgoing and retiring veteran Bradley Bozeman.

Los Angeles are replacing both guards after they lost former first round draft pick, Zion Johnson, in free agency to the Cleveland Browns. Additionally they released Mekhi Becton after a single tumultuous season with the Chargers.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz brought in a familiar face for Mike McDaniel in guard Cole Strange. For the left guard spot, they have opted to create a battle between returning free agent Trevor Penning, free agent Kayode Awosika and second-round rookie center Jake Slaughter.

The general consensus around the NFL media is that they wish the Chargers would have answered the questions they face along the interior offensive line with a more clear answer. The Chargers surprisingly were less than aggressive in free agency despite having extensive cap space available.

The looming camp battle and free agent option

Guard Joel Bitonio runs on to the field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Los Angeles seems content to let the current rostered players battle it out in camp for the starting left guard position after it is apparent that Cole Strange will hold down the right guard spot. The Chargers have appeared willing to let rookie Jake Slaughter, who has never played guard before, battle for the starting spot.

There is a scenario where the Chargers are faced with a situation where no one clearly wins the job. Los Angeles can quite simply solve the problem, at least in the short term with a veteran free agent who happens to be a native of Southern California.

Veteran guard Joel Bitonio is still on the market. He may not be the All-Pro monster that he once was, but he can still provide quality snaps and veteran savvy. Bitonio has flirted with the idea of retirement, therefore, this would be undoubtedly a short-term hypothetical solution. A short-term solution may be all the Chargers need.

How Bitonio fits

Bitonio is a Southern California native who is from San Pedro and went to high school in Long Beach. a chance to play at home while helping plug a hole on a team with eyes on contention may be a perfect fit for a player who spent his entire career with the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns, throughout Bitonio's career have maintained a relatively even split of zone and gap run concepts. Bitonio has excelled doing both and should handle a transition to a Mike McDaniel wide zone offense rather seamlessly.

Bitonio may not move like he once did and Mike McDaniel would likely have to scheme around some of the veteran's limitations if this scenario came to fruition. However, if the Chargers are faced with the prospects of no one locking down the position, bringing in Bitonio is a simple fix for a well known concern.

Bitonio's veteran presence would also give rookie Jake Slaughter, who is learning a new position a chance to develop and not be forced into the fire. The Chargers have a very deep offensive line group but they have several questions about depth, position fits and of course the left guard spot.