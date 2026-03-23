4 NFL Free Agents Chargers Can Steal to Fix Major Need Before Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers went lighter than some expected on the interior offensive line in NFL free agency so far.

It seemed like this free agency period was the big push for the Chargers. They had boatloads of cap space to address three super obvious needs. They had the long list of punishment Justin Herbert took last season. And they have a Super Bowl window to think about with Mike McDaniel in town for at least one year.

Instead, the Chargers got a clear upgrade at center with Tyler Biadasz. And they possibly found a starter with Cole Strange at one guard spot while seemingly neglecting the other.

Now, the Chargers are in the “Mekhi Becton” zone of free agency for guard help. It’s not impossible to find an upgrade, but it’s now more difficult than it needed to be.

NFL free agents who would be steals for Chargers

Kevin Zeitler

Kevin Zeitler | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ignore the fact Kevin Zeitler is going into his 15th season. He’s still a reliable veteran who ranked as PFF’s No. 11 guard last season.

This isn’t a Becton situation. Becton was a major gamble after one healthy, good season after a position change. The Chargers knew that and structured his contract with an out for good reason.

Zeitler is approaching a cliff due to age, sure. But he wouldn’t be expensive, nor would he need to be locked in as a starter if they really like a rookie. Adding to that, there’s the mentor role he can play, too.

Joel Bitonio

Joel Bitonio | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Speaking of free agents who could provide value on the field and as a mentor, there’s Joel Bitonio to consider.

If he’s still going to play, the Chargers would find it hard to complain about this nugget from ESPN’s Matt Bowen:

“The 12-year pro has started 178 NFL games. He's a savvy technician who had a 96.4% pass block win rate in 2025 (third best among 65 qualifying guards), while allowing only two sacks. If Bitonio opts to return for a 13th season, he would provide both consistent play and a veteran voice to any offensive line room.”

Same deal as Zeitler: Not a guaranteed starter, but it sure wouldn’t hurt to have him in the room and on the depth chart.

Daniel Faalele

Daniel Faalele | Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images

A former Baltimore Ravens stalwart (there’s the slight Joe Hortiz connection, folks), Daniel Faalele is a 6’8”, 370-pound paver in the running game who would be a fun addition for Omarion Hampton on the ground.

Who knows? Maybe Faalele’s market booms at this stage past what Hortiz wants to pay. He’s going to only be 26 next season, after all. But getting as many guys in the room as possible to spur the competition isn’t a terrible idea.

James Daniels

James Daniels | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

James Daniels would be a cheap, small roll of the dice for the Chargers in free agency.

He’s just 28 years old and a former second-round pick who showed some good things in past stops when healthy. He also has a small McDaniel connection from some time in Miami.

But Daniels played all of three snaps last season after inking a three-year contract due to injury and got cut after the season.

Daniels is perhaps the least likely immediate starter here these days. But the cost would be cheap and the benefit to depth that fits the scheme would be a great value at this stage.

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