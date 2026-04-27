Chargers Late-Round NFL Draft Picks With Best Chance to Make Final 53-Man Roster

The 2026 NFL Draft is now over and the Los Angeles Chargers came away with eight new players to add to their roster. They originally came in with five selections, but thanks in part to two trades, the Bolts were able to draft more players than anticipated.

It began on Thursday night with their first round pick: Miami pass rusher Akheem Mesidor. The next day was Florida center Jake Slaughter, who they plan to shift to guard. The Chargers had six picks to work with in Day 3 and may have found some diamonds in the rough that could contribute earlier than expected.

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This regime aren't strangers to finding late-round gems, as they've had some serious hits over the last two years. Here's some examples:

Fifth round: Oronde Gadsden (2025), Cam Hart (2024), Tarheeb Still (2024)

Sixth round: R.J. Mickens (2025), Kimani Vidal (2024)

One thing is for sure, late round picks for the Chargers will have the opportunity to contribute granted they earn the opportunity. Let's take a look at a few that could make the roster and push some veterans out of the picture.

WR Brenen Thompson

Brenen Thompson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Size matters not in this scenario. Brenen Thompson led the SEC in receiving yards in 2025 with 1,054, which also happened to be a Mississippi State single-season record. Thompson stands at 5-foot-9, but could be a serious speed threat in Mike McDaniel's offense. After all, he did run the fastest 40-time at this year's combine in 4.26 seconds.

Thompson could push for slot snaps immediately, especially as he'd directly compete with veteran Derius Davis. Special teams also potentially figures to be an option where Thompson can make an immediate impact as a returner.

DT Nick Barrett

Nick Barrett | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chargers' interior defensive line still needed some depth and Nick Barrett provides that. Of course, they have Teair Tart and newcomer Dalvin Tomlinson set to take the majority of snaps. As of right now, Jamaree Caldwell is the first rotational piece at that position, but Barrett could make a push for snaps with a strong summer.

His breakout season at South Carolina in 2025 produced six tackles for a loss and two sacks in 12 games.

OG Logan Taylor

Logan Taylor | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chargers drafted four offensive linemen in this draft, so it's clear they're placing an emphasis on finding quality depth rather than scrambling for temporary fixes like last year. Slaughter and Travis Burke figure to be important early, with the latter fitting in as a swing tackle.

Taylor will be quality depth due to his versatility, as he's played every offensive line position outside of center.