NFL Mock Draft Proves Boring Will be Best for Chargers, Justin Herbert

The NFL mock draft scene has been pretty boring for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Well, except for that one in which the Chargers…struck a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, of all teams.

Anyway, the Chargers and general manager Joe Hortiz have crafted this house of boring mock drafts through their years of decisions when it comes to Justin Herbert’s offensive line.

Meaning, the only pick that really makes sense for the Chargers in Round 1 of the upcoming NFL draft is offensive line. Interior, specifically, since the team already has the league’s best offensive tackle duo in Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, plus a quality starting center with free-agent signing Tyler Biadasz.

But as a new mock draft effort shows, boring can be very good for Herbert at this stage of his career.

Boring is good for Chargers, Justin Herbert in NFL draft

Emmanuel Pregnon | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A year ago when the Chargers should have been as boring as possible by addressing the offensive line, Hortiz and the front office then took a luxury pick in the first round with running back Omarion Hampton. They followed that up in the second round, again, with a bit of a luxury with wideout Tre Harris.

Not the same story this year, at least in most mock drafts. A new one from CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns has them grabbing Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, who is pretty uniquely a big deal for the Chargers.

After noting the Oregon connection, Bahns hit on the point that Chargers fans will really like: “With six years of college experience under his belt, Pregnon is ready to step into a lineup in Week 1 as an upgrade in both pass and run blocking.”

On paper, Pregnon is about as “pro-ready” as it gets. That’s loads of experience. The Chargers need starters at potentially both guard spots, so drafting more of a project prospect who needs time to develop wouldn't make a ton of sense.

Good news: Pregnon’s experience isn’t the whole story. He’s Pro Football Focus’ 36th overall player too coming off a season in which he earned an 86.7 grade, ranked second out of 672 players.

The Chargers aren’t going to care much about rankings when it comes to Herbert’s line. Or shouldn’t here, anyway. They should care that he allowed one sack over 910 snaps last year.

There’s probably going to be a temptation to go get Mike McDaniel a weapon for Herbert. The defense needs some help, too.

But if an experienced, productive prospect like Pregnon is still on the board, the Chargers should consider it a luxury in its own right and make the easy call.

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