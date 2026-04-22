NFL Mock Draft Shows Chargers The One First Round Red Flag Landmine They Must Avoid

One of the more comforting aspects of the Los Angeles Chargers’ outlook going into the NFL draft this year is it didn’t feel like the franchise would take any major risks.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz isn’t a fan of those, be it in free agency or during the draft process itself.

This line of thinking was aided this year by the strong idea that the Chargers would target an interior offensive lineman. Those tend to be simpler to project than other positions and any in range during the first round would be instant starting candidates.

Makes sense: The Chargers upgraded center with Tyler Biadasz in free agency, but the starting guard duo is Cole Strange and Trevor Penning. Underwhelming, to say the least, with a Round 1 guard more than likely to steal a starting spot.

But one mock draft shows a medical risk the Chargers could take that, if things went poorly, would have big repercussions beyond 2026.

NFL mock draft has Chargers taking risk that could backfire

Jermod McCoy | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The risky idea comes from ESPN, where a beat writer mock draft sees the Chargers go best player available, but with an injury risk.

Kris Rhim made the pick for the Chargers, taking Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy.

“General manager Joe Hortiz and first-year defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary would be jumping for joy if the draft played out this way,” Rhim wrote. “A right ACL tear probably would be the reason for McCoy dropping to 22, but he is still one of the best players in this year's draft.”

McCoy is generally viewed as a top 10 prospect. He’s 17th on Pro Football Focus’ big board, but has fallen out of favor in mock drafts due to medical evaluations and buzz before the event.

What’s a little odd here is the Chargers don’t have a major immediate need for a corner, either. Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still were quality late-round finds recently and Donte Jackson was a big win in free agency last year. Derwin James gets to play the nickel often because of the strong safety situation, too.

That’s not to say McCoy couldn’t turn out to be a No. 1 cornerback down the road. But taking a risk like this right after swapping Jesse Minter out for Chris O’Leary at defensive coordinator is interesting, especially when one could argue pass-rush on the edge and the interior of the line feel like bigger defensive needs.

Overall, this would be one of the more average-graded draft outcomes for the Chargers. Fans are largely expecting something as boring as offensive line, which sort of says it all about where the team is at right now. Rolling the dice on a medical risk might be a little more polarizing, no matter what the value looks like.

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