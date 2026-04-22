One Thing Chargers Cannot Afford to Get Wrong in the NFL Draft

Dating back to the beginning of the 2026 NFL Offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers fanbase sought out two major goals in hopes that the team would follow suit. These goals include finding a new offensive play caller and play designer, which the team quickly did by hiring Mike McDaniel, as well as the goal of revamping the interior of the Chargers offensive line.

This goal, however, still has not been fully completed to the liking of the fanbase, with good reason. The Chargers began by upgrading the Center position with Tyler Biadasz, arguably one of the better Centers in the league, costing a fraction of what Tyler Linderbaum went for, doing so while not costing against the Bolts beloved compensatory pick formula.

The next move the Chargers made was signing former McDaniel offensive guard Cole Strange. The former Patriots first-round pick had plenty to prove after fizzling out in New England. His landing spot under McDaniel helped revitalize his career, playing a below-average to average season in 2025.

This was enough for the Bolts to reward Strange and offer him starting offensive guard money. The hope is that another year under McDaniel will help him further his improvements since being cut by the Patriots.

Now, this leaves a major hole at left guard, which is only filled by Trevor Penning, a former first-round bust the Chargers traded for midseason in hopes of helping their then-damaged offensive line. He was re-signed for depth purposes, but as it stands, he is the starter, with the only competition being another free agent signee, Kayode Awosika.

Awosika was a backup on the Lions, playing meaningful snaps due to injury. His poor numbers likely mean he is more of a camp body/backup than a real competitor for the spot.

All of this context is to say, going into the 2026 NFL Draft, the Bolts must make a selection at offensive guard.

The Chargers Have to Draft a Guard in the 2026 NFL Draft

Joe Hortiz | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With picks 22, 55, and 86, the Chargers must use one of these selections on someone that they feel will instantly start in a Mike McDaniel offense and grow into a long-term piece in helping Justin Herbert in what is likely to be a post-McDaniel era after 2026.

This is a big deal, as we have seen what poor guard play looks like. Hitting on someone from day one is a thin needle to thread, and the Chargers have put themselves in a position where that is necessary.

Names the Chargers have been linked to and could start from day one: Vega Ioane, Spencer Fano, Chase Bisontis, Emmanuel Pregnon, Keylan Rutledge, Gennings Dunker and Jalen Farmer.

If the Chargers do not make the mistake of missing on these interior offensive line prospects, the 2026 NFL Draft will be a sucess in the eyes of many. If they fail to select one of the prospects, it is going to be not a fun few days for the team on social and national media.

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