NFL Rumors Hint at the 1 Team That Called Chargers About Justin Herbert Trade

The Los Angeles Chargers, through reports and otherwise, made it abundantly clear that they wouldn’t be trading away Justin Herbert at the NFL trade deadline.

But everyone knew that wouldn’t stop other teams from picking up the phone and at least asking.

Those Chargers fielded what was likely a huge number of calls at the trade deadline this week. General manager Joe Hortiz and Co. settled on just one semi-controversial move by trading away linebacker Daiyan Henely.

Still, the fact the winless Chargers were in a position to even get trade questions about Herbert speaks volumes to just how off the rails this thing has gone.

Chargers get one big Justin Herbert trade call

Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A handful of teams probably called the Chargers to get the heat check on the possibility of Herbert being moved.

A report confirms at least one of those teams.

According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, the Minnesota Vikings were one of the teams that called and asked about Herbert: “The Chargers, I’m told, immediately shut down all inquiries for Herbert, who also has a no-trade clause.”

Those Vikings went on to trade for Kirk Cousins of the Las Vegas Raiders. The cost was tiny compared to what it would have cost to acquire Herbert, but it speaks to just how desperate other teams will get for quarterback help.

Which speaks to how smart it is to hang onto Herbert, of course. Barring Herbert himself wanting out or the very top of the organization deciding a full reset is necessary, there’s zero sense in moving off a star quarterback who is just 28 years old and in the middle of his prime, even if it doesn’t seem like it right now.

And indeed, Herbert’s five-year, $262.5 million contract extension that boasts $133.7 million fully guaranteed comes with a no-trade clause and north of $80 million in dead money in future years if moved.

These details won’t stop calls from teams or outside speculation, though. One of the biggest pain points of Herbert’s career to date is the never-ending resetting of the offensive coordinators and coaches around him.

That’s probably going to happen again this offseason if and when the Chargers move on from Mike McDaniel. If the Chargers can’t muster a couple of wins, Jim Harbaugh and the entire staff might be gone too, no matter how much money ownership has committed to them in future years.

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