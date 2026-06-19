One Surprise Chargers Cut to Expect After OTAs

The Los Angeles Chargers wrapped up their OTAs with mandatory mini-camp on Thursday and will be off until training camp starts in late July. There should not be any concrete declarations before camp battles take place and the pads settle any arguments, but after OTAs it is hard not to see the writing on the wall for some players.

The Chargers underwent massive changes on the offensive side of the ball with the arrival of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. The excitement and question marks surrounding the offense from Justin Herbert's footwork, to the rebuilt offensive line to the building of the LA YAC kings has clearly overshadowed the defense.

The defense, personnel-wise did not change very much year over year. The big change was the departure of Jesse Minter as he left to accept the head coaching job from the Baltimore Ravens. His replacement Chris O'Leary is one of Minter's disciples and the two have had intertwined careers going back to when O'Leary was a player.

O'Leary is the biggest wildcard of the defensive unit. He is a rookie NFL defensive coordinator with only one year calling plays under his belt. He was in Los Angeles with the Chargers as the safeties coach in 2024 before heading to Western Michigan to become the Broncos 2025 defensive coordinator for his lone season calling plays.

O'Leary completely turned around a weak defense and elevated an unknown edge rusher, Nadame Tucker, to one of the most productive edge rushers in college football as he finished second in the nation in sacks among draft eligible players only behind number two overall pick David Bailey out of Texas Tech.

Tucker's performance was truly incredible for a player entering his final shot at college football. Surprisingly, Tucker went undrafted primarily due to his age, less than ideal arm length and one year of production. Following the draft, Tucker was one Surprisingly, Tucker went undrafted primarily due to his age, less-than-ideal arm length, and one year of production.of the premier UDFA's on the market and he followed his defensive coordinator to Los Angeles.

The Chargers drafted Akheem Mesidor out of the University of Miami in the first round and then in addition, landed Tucker as a priority UDFA. The Chargers edge room now has Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, Mesidor, Bud Dupree, 2025 fourth round pick Kyle Kennard and Tucker.

Several Chargers coaches and defensive players have taken the to podium to speak with the media, most notably, Khalil Mack. Mack specifically mentioned that he is excited for Kennard to get to camp as well as Tucker with how hungry they are. This sentiment has been echoed by coaches as well.

The Chargers have carried five edge rushers on the 53-man roster before, but with the way the depth of the roster in other areas is built out this year, six would be near impossible to imagine, five would be tough. This means that at least one if not two of the top edge rushers may not make the final roster.

Bud Dupree may be the surprise cut of the offseason

Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) runs on to the field for the game against the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Veteran Bud Dupree did not attend any of the voluntary OTAs and has not been mentioned often amongst the defensive coaches. We know the top three edge rushers are Mack, Tuipulotu and Mesidor, any other edge rushers in the room will be expected to play significant special teams snaps, which Dupree has traditionally not played. The Chargers surprisingly extended Dupree last off-season and have already paid him a roster bonus for this year that was triggered early in the off-season.

All of the factors surrounding the edge room leave a tough battle ahead for Dupree. Can he maintain a veteran's hold on a role or will the young guys push him out? Given the scenario, Dupree could be a surprise veteran cut at some point in training camp.