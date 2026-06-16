How OTAs Changed the Chargers' Offensive Line Depth Chart

The Los Angeles Chargers overhauled their offensive line this offseason. So far, for what has been publicly shown, OTAs have triggered optimism for the offensive line unit. The unit needed a big change for multiple reasons heading into 2026.

The Chargers' 2025 offensive line suffered horrific luck with injuries and cycled through nearly 30 different offensive line combinations throughout the season. Los Angeles managed to only finish five games using only the original starting five offensive linemen, one of which was week 18 against the Denver Broncos where the Chargers rested their starters.

The injury luck aside, the depth behind the originally intended starters were not fully up to the task, especially at the rate they were being used. Franchise quarterback Justin Herbert took historic levels of damage in 2025 on top of his broken left hand. The Chargers had to shake up the unit.

Additionally, the Chargers are changing offensive philosophies and schemes with the arrival of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. There have been no secrets about the shift to a wide zone offense which requires offensive linemen with particular skills to thrive in the movement of the offense.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz went about rebuilding and retooling the offensive line without going big game hunting on the free agent market, despite ample cap space. The first order of business was to secure a new starting center to replace outgoing veteran Bradley Bozeman. Hortiz pounced on Tyler Biadasz almost immediately following his release from the Washington Commanders.

The entire interior offensive line needed new starters after incumbent left guard Zion Johnson left in free agency to the Cleveland Browns. Hortiz added versatile interior lineman Cole Strange from the Miami Dolphins to take over at right guard and re-signed Trevor Penning and brought in versatile lineman Kayode Awosika from the Detroit Lions to compete for the left guard spot.

The return of both pro-Pro Bowlbowl tackles, Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, from injury added to the massive upgrade for the offensive line. As 2025 proved, a group of starters is simply not enough. The Chargers drafted four additional offensive linemen in the 2026 draft, using half of their picks on the offensive line, including their second-round selection on center Jake Slaughter.

The Chargers drafted a center in Slaughter who will compete for the left guard job, a tackle in Travis Burke who should compete with veteran Trey Pipkins for the swing tackle role and two sixth-round guards Logan Taylor and Alex Harkey for depth. Needless to say, the room got crowded and competitive overnight.

State of depth chart

August 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Branson Taylor (71) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Chargers will start mandatory mini-camp on Tuesday the 16th and it will run through Thursday barring any schedule changes. So far, in OTAs, the depth chart has some surprising changes to note. Veteran Kayode Owasika has been getting reps as the starting left guard. When Owasika was signed, it was generally understood that he would be a depth option. His veteran presence and assignment understanding is winning him reps with the starting offense.

Contrarily, one of the projected challengers for the starting left guard spot, Trevor Penning, started OTAs nursing some sort of injury or recovery schedule and was recently taking reps on the third team while rookie Jake Slaughter has been ultra-competitiveworking with the second team and rotating in with the first. Offensive line coach Butch Barry was asked about Penning and he gave a simple answer regarding his versatility to play guard or tackle. Penning may be sliding down the depth chart in the ultra competitive room.

Not to be a forgotten member of the unit, second-year player Branson Taylor has been a surprise at OTAs. Taylor was drafted in sixth round in 2025 and did not make the 53-man roster out of camp. He spent most of the season on the practice squad and got the start at left guard in week 18 against the Broncos.

Taylor's time in Los Angeles has been a whirlwind. He was expected to convert to guard, then suddenly went back to tackle and returned to guard on the practice squad to develop. As an OTA surprise, Taylor seems to have returned to tackle and has been getting time in with the second team at both tackle spots. The return to tackle is a surprise for Taylor and his position on the depth chart as well. The addition of rookie Travis Burke and the return of veteran Trey Pipkins makes swing tackle a very interesting and deep position to watch heading into camp.

The last spot along the offensive line that has been a surprise at OTAs is the center position. Rookie Jake Slaughter was a career center at the University of Florida but expected to compete for the starting left guard spot. Slaughter has been rotating at left guard with the first and second team as well as taking snaps at center with the second team.

Behind Slaughter at center has been 2025 undrafted free agent Josh Kaltenberger and 2026 rookie undrafted free agent Jacob Spomer. The question that has not been answered at OTAs is who is the backup center? The current depth chart has Biadasz as the clear starter followed by Slaughter. However, if Slaughter wins the starting left guard job, is he technically still center number two? The center depth chart curveball will be worth keeping an eye on heading into training camp.