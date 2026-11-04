3 Players Chargers Should Call About Before Trade Deadline to Keep Justin Herbert Alive

The Los Angeles Chargers are in the midst of a season collapse at 0-7 and with still little signs of life on offense. Chargers President of Foootball Operations and member of ownership John Spanos should greenlight general manager Joe Hortiz to begin looking to the future and trade assets that can bring back future draft capital.

The Chargers really have no business being buyers at the trade deadline. However, if they are building for the future and trying to protect franchise quarterback Justin Herbert and preserve his health and sanity, they could make a few minor moves with other teams who may be inclined to move a player or two before the deadline.

The Chargers offense has not been effective at all this season and it appears the run blocking from the entire team with the exception of the tackles has taken a nosedive off of a cliff and hit every rock on the way to bottom. The lack of run blocking and inefficiency in the run game has caused problems for the offense.

Los Angeles lost starting fullback Alec Ingold and replacement Scott Matlock struggled out of the bye week against the Rams. Cole Strange has been the worst guard on the entire team for most of the season, his blocking grades bare that out. The Chargers have rotated essentially every other offensive lineman on the roster at left guard and have yet to find the answer.

Let's dive in to a few names who could be low-cost options that the Chargers could target as a means to solve a short term problem but also with eyes to the future.

Ko Kieft, tight end, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Ko Kieft (41) runs after a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

I have brought up Kieft before as a potential target and I just can't quit the idea of adding him to the offense. Kieft saw his snap counts drop to rookie tight end Bauer Sharp after suffering an elbow injury and Sharp has kept the job locked down. Kieft will be a free agent in 2027 and a move could be beneficial for his career and the Chargers could absolutely use him.

If the Chargers deploy a fullback in 2027 and beyond it might be worth to get one in the building before free agency to make a better judgement meanwhile protecting Justin Herbert. For some reason, the fullback position has been tasked with going one on one with edge rushers far too often in 2026, if this continues to be a trend, an upgrade could help keep Herbert upright.

Kieft has been able to handle defensive lineman one on one throughout his career and punishes defenders when used as a lead blocker. The Buccaneers have already found Kieft's replacement and the cost should be a simple flip of late round picks to bring a competent blocker into the building for the Chargers.

Kelee Ringo, defensive back, Philadelphia Eagles

Aug 28, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo (7) before action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This trade target isn't about Justin Herbert and the offense. The Chargers are running out of corners and have been dialing up reclamation projects to fill out their depth. Kelee Ringo has not been a factor on defense this year for the Eagles, playing primarily special teams. The Chargers need special teams depth and cornerback depth this year and beyond.

Current Chargers special teams cornerback Deane Leonard has been dealing with a laundry list of injuries and is on an expiring contract. Ringo is a physical defensive back with plenty of traits to work with. His floor as a special teams player is worth looking into to help maintain the special teams rebound the Chargers are currently undertaking. Ringo's expiring contract and usage on the field should make for another late-round pick swap possible. If he works out, he could easily factor into the plans as cornerback and special teams depth going forward.

Justin Dedich, offensive line, Los Angeles Rams

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Justin Dedich (67) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Capable depth offensive linemen do not usually get traded during the season. However, Rams backup interior offensive lineman Justin Dedich who can play all three spots has been languishing on injured reserve as the Rams roster has been completely full and they are choosing to use injured reserve activations on other players.

Dedich played an important role for the Rams last season but an injury suffered over the summer kept him out of training camp. The Chargers could use depth in the interior with experience. The true conundrum in this situation is the Chargers themselves are running out of IR activations. Players on injured reserve have been eligible to be traded since 2018 and the receiving team assumes the injury risk.

If the Chargers choose not to activate any of their own offensive lineman from injured reserve they could swing a late Day 3 pick swap with the Rams for a lineman who has been critical for them in the past but has been trapped on injured reserve this season.