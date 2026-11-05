The Chargers Refuse to Budge as Trade Deadline Approaches

The Los Angeles Chargers are approaching an important point in their 2026 season.

Despite a difficult start and growing questions, the Chargers have reportedly shown little interest in entertaining offers for their veteran players.

Sports Illustrated Senior NFL writer Albert Breer noted “Los Angeles has gotten calls on edge guys Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu, but hasn’t budged on either.” The Bolts seem to be getting calls for several players, but are simply not interested.

The Chargers entered the season with expectations of being competitive in the AFC West. After consecutive 11-6 finishes under head coach Jim Harbaugh, there was reason to believe the organization could continue building on its recent progress. Instead, the 2026 campaign has taken a dramatically different direction.

A difficult decision for Hortiz and the Chargers’ front office

Khalil Mack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the trade deadline approaching, the Chargers have an opportunity to reconsider their approach and potentially acquire additional draft capital for the future. Does it make sense though?

If they truly think this team could do a whole 360 next year, then keeping most players isn't a terrible idea in the long run.

Several veterans have emerged as potential names to watch as the deadline gets closer. Khalil Mack is among the most recognizable, while players such as Bud Dupree, Denzel Perryman, Dalvin Tomlinson, Quentin Johnston and Donte Jackson have also been mentioned in discussions surrounding possible trade candidates. For a team struggling to find wins, the possibility of moving veteran contracts could become an important part of its long-term planning. However, there is a difference between recognizing the need for change and completely dismantling a roster.

Hortiz must also consider what those decisions could mean for the younger players already in the building. Maintaining some veteran leadership could have value, particularly for a team that would need to establish a stronger foundation moving forward. That creates a complicated situation for the them. Holding onto experienced players could provide some stability, but passing on opportunities to acquire future draft selections could limit the organization’s options during the offseason.

The decision is not necessarily about trading every available veteran. Instead, it comes down to determining which players remain part of the organization’s long-term plans and which ones could provide greater value elsewhere.

The Bolts appear determined not to make a rushed decision simply because the season has not gone according to plan, but that approach could change as the deadline gets closer.