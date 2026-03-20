NFL Trade Rumors Shut Door on Any Hope for Fun Chargers-Dolphins Idea

The Los Angeles Chargers don’t feel like a team that will be in a hurry to go trade for Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane.

It’s fun to tug on the Dolphins-Achane-Mike McDaniel connections there, no doubt.

But there’s one problem with the fun idea: The Dolphins have to actually want to trade Achane as they rebuild around a new head coach.

So far, no dice. ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote the following on social media recently: “Teams that have called the Miami Dolphins to inquire about trading for Pro-Bowl RB De’Von Achane have been told that he is not available.”

Chargers doubtful to trade for name like De’Von Achane

Keaton Mitchell | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

First of all, it’s hard to imagine the Dolphins are super against trading Achane if the right offer pops up. This is a team that, after all, just traded away Jaylen Waddle.

Even so, it’s hard to imagine the Chargers meeting the necessary price.

Those Chargers have been almost oddly conservative this offseason. What was an early aggressive move with the signing of Tyler Biadasz before free agency even opened was not a sign of things to come.

Since, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz has hyper-focused on the NFL draft compensatory pick formula in nearly every addition, ranging from tight end Charlie Kolar right on down to a low-level signing like Dalvin Tomlinson for the defensive line.

Included in there, too, is running back Keaton Mitchell, a guy coming off an injury who wasn’t even hit with a restricted free agent tender by the Baltimore Ravens.

Mitchell’s possible upside in McDaniel’s offense makes it hard to see the Chargers making another move for a running back. That’s especially the case with first-round sophomore Omarion Hampton on the roster and the encouraging signs Kimani Vidal flashed last year, not to mention any other additions later, like college free agents.

Tack on the actual trade asking price for Achane that would include draft picks, and the idea about a move is going to remain just that: An idea, while the Chargers bank on McDaniel squeezing production from pretty much anyone at running back they might throw out there.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter