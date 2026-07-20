One Los Angeles Chargers Rookie With the Best Chance to Surprise Everyone

The Los Angeles Chargers are days from rookies reporting for mini-camp on July 23rd. Among the rookies is fourth-round safety Genesis Smith who enters training camp with much to prove.

Camp officially opens when veterans report on July 28th. Los Angeles has several rookies expected to play a major role on both sides of the ball. General manager Joe Hortiz and the Chargers front office accumulated and used eight draft picks in the 2026 draft and are bringing nearly twenty undrafted free agents to camp after initial signings and mini-camp tryouts.

The Chargers rookie class has several high-profile members. First-round edge rusher Akheem Mesidor is expected to contribute early coming from a Miami Hurricanes team which featured a ferocious defense en route to competing for a national title. Fourth round wide receiver Brenen Thompson ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the combine this year logging a time of 4.26 seconds.

Many of the Chargers rookies are expected to provide quality youthful depth with developmental upside. Several of the rookies have significant flaws to correct and improve upon heading into camp. Of those in need of improvement, Genesis Smith has the best shot at surprising everyone and playing beyond initial expectations.

Saftey Genesis Smith has the chance to shine

Genesis Smith | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers selected safety Genesis Smith with their third pick of the fourth round out of the University of Arizona. Smith is a big safety with excellent ball skills and excellent range patrolling the middle of the field.

Smith has impressed thus far with the Chargers during OTAs. He has displayed his centerfield range and ball hawking instincts in competitive passing drills and plays.

Smith may have excellent coverage skills and they will absolutely shine in drills with no pads due to the lack of tackling. The biggest drawback and criticism of Smith's college film and play while he was an NFL prospect was his tackling or lack thereof.

The Chargers defensive coaching staff, specifically defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, deserve the benefit of the doubt when it comes to getting the best out of players. The Chargers' new defensive coordinator, Chris O'Leary, was the Chargers safeties coach in 2024 as well and he was able to assist the safety room through a revolving door of players due to injuries.

Smith will need significant improvement to his game to be a reliable player on the Chargers defense. However, if he can be put into good situations early in his career, learn from veterans in the room, he can produce some elite results.

There is hope that Smith takes a major leap as a tackler before the start of the season. Smith's tackling is one of the few flaws in his game. If he has been hitting proper focused tackling and technique training this offseason, he can shock expectations and development timelines.