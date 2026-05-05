Chargers Day 3 Rookies Making National Waves is a Great Sign for the Future in LA

The Los Angeles Chargers are now in year three of the Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz regime. This season is viewed as the Bolts' "all in" year, especially considering the hiring of Mike McDaniel as their offensive coordinator.

One of, if not the most important part of going "all in" for a season is having a very impactful rookie draft class on top of an already stacked starting roster. This means more than the Day 1 and Day 2 selections from the draft making an impact; it means even guys drafted on Day 3 being key contributors from year one.

With eight selections for the Bolts in 2026, four from Day 3 were found on ESPN's "2026 NFL draft: Ranking the 100 best picks, steals, fits" top 100 list.

Chargers Fourth-Round Rookie WR Brenen Thompson Found As 60th Best Draft Pick

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As the Bolts' first pick on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, after trading down, Brenen Thompson was seen as an amazing start to the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft. The speedster from Mississippi State was extremely productive in his final year in the SEC. He will now compete for real snaps with the Chargers.

Matt Miller, the author of the list, had this to say about Thompson: "A talented wide receiver corps gets a deep threat in Thompson. With a 4.26 40, Thompson was the fastest offensive player at the combine. That speed showed during his Mississippi State career, as he led the SEC in receiving yards last season."

Chargers Fourth-Round Rookie OL Travis Burke Found As 67th Best Draft Pick

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Travis Burke, drafted with the 117th overall selection in the 2026 NFL draft, was viewed as a guy with a massive frame and mauling mentality that will instantly contribute as the Chargers' depth offensive tackle, which will disallow the collapse from injuries that occurred last year.

Miller had a similar sentiment, ranking Burke as his 67th-best selection from the 2026 NFL Draft.

"Injuries decimated the Chargers' offensive line in 2025 to the point that drafting a tackle early became a priority for depth purposes," Miller wrote. "Burke started 30 games at left tackle and 16 at right tackle in college, making him the ideal swing tackle prospect. If he can hold down the third tackle position as a fourth-round pick, it'll be a win for the Chargers given the history of injuries to starting left tackleRashawn Slater."

Chargers Fourth-Round Rookie Safety Genesis Smith Found As 82nd Best Draft Pick

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Genesis Smith, the third of the three fourth-round selections had by the Chargers, was one that was a bit divisive depending on how much you value tackling at the safety position vs how you value other skills, like range and route IQ.

That said, Miller obviously enjoyed Smith's selection to the Chargers, discussing: "Safety was one of the top needs for the Chargers this offseason, and Smith was one of my favorite late-Day 2 targets who ultimately fell to Day 3. With great size at 6-2 and 200 pounds, Smith didn't post stellar 40 times in predraft workouts, but he's an instinctive playmaker who can patrol deep and use his power to drive on ball carriers and middle-of-the-field receivers.

Chargers Sixth-Round Rookie OL Logan Taylor Found As 95th Best Draft Pick

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The final inclusion on the list, in regard to the Bolts Day 3 selections, Logan Taylor, the offensive lineman out of Boston College, was representing the Chargers right before the 100th selection cut-off.

Taylor was viewed as a versatile chess piece of an offensive lineman who can play multiple spots and be a very valuable addition to any offensive line room. Miller described the possible impact of Taylor.

"The Chargers double-dipped at guard in Round 6, picking up Taylor and Alex Harkey within four picks of each other," Miller wrote. "Taylor's value was just slightly better as the No. 134 player on my board. Picking up a versatile lineman who started 25 games at left tackle, 11 at left guard, eight at right guard and two at right tackle late on Day 3 is how you secure valuable depth."

Which Day 3 Chargers selection was your favorite?

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