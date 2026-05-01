Even National Media Picking Up Hype on Chargers’ Top Undrafted Free Agent

So far, it sure feels like the Los Angeles Chargers have one of the most well-reviewed undrafted free-agent classes in the entire NFL.

Granted, some teams haven’t even made their undrafted classes official yet. The Chargers, on other hand, wasted all of zero time announcing an 18-player college free agent class, putting an early end to the rumor mill.

There’s a lot to like. There’s big hype around one undrafted free agent the Chargers threw a big contract at. A handful of the college free agents have a shot at the final roster, too.

But one post-draft signing who fell out of the draft, more than any other for the Chargers, continues to earn national attention.

And it’s sort of a sign of where things might be going for both the player and team.

One NFL undrafted free agent makes headlines for Chargers

Lander Barton | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The hyped undrafted free agent for the Chargers?

Try Utah linebacker Lander Barton.

The Chargers gave Barton a massive contract for an undrafted player, checking in at $264,500 total guaranteed. It is the first sign of things to come for him with the team, most likely.

Well-versed Chargers fans know why: The team didn’t really address linebacker over the course of its eight selections in the draft itself.

Fast forward to right now, Barton was the pick for Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox when asked which undrafted prospect has the best chance at making the Chargers’ final roster.

"With a 6'4⅝", 233-pound frame and room to add more weight, he can be a thumping early-down specialist in the NFL,” Knox wrote. “He also has some tight end experience, though his 4.79 speed may limit him to a couple of specific roles.”

And like Knox pointed out, Barton was Bleacher Report’s 10th overall off-ball linebacker going into the draft.

It doesn't stop there. Also before the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein really liked Barton’s experience across multiple formations and his overall abilities against the run.

Overall, it’s a skill set the Chargers need. Denzel Perryman is getting up there in age and on a short-term deal again. Junior Colson has yet to emerge, so the long-term future really only has Daiyan Henley as a building block, with Del'Shawn Phillips as a top-flight special teams presence.

Barton, provided he can have a strong summer, should spar with Marlowe Wax, an undrafted free agent from last year, among others, and indeed have a really good shot at the final 53-man roster. The contract the Chargers gave him was merely the first hint.

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