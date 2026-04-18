One Perfect Edge Rusher Target for Chargers in Every Round of 2026 NFL Draft

The Chargers are without doubt in the edge rusher market in the 2026 draft. General manager Joe Hortiz and assistant general manager Chad Alexander addressed the media on Thursday, one week before the first round of the draft.

Hortiz all but said the Chargers will be looking to add an edge rusher from this deep class. Depending on how the board falls, Los Angeles could be looking to add an edge in any round.

Let's explore the class through the lens of the Chargers' five draft picks in rounds one through four and their last in the sixth round. In the first round, the first group of edge rushers, including Arvell Reese, Rueben Bain Jr., and David Bailey, will not be available to the Chargers at pick 22. The debate comes down to the next tier, including TJ Parker, Keldric Faulk, and Akheem Mesidor.

Round one: TJ Parker, Clemson

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TJ Parker entered the 2025 college football season as a projected top ten pick and in the argument for the top edge rusher in this class. He did not have the statistical season and jump that was expected but to be fair neither did any of the other top prospects from Clemson.

Clemson's football team undeniably did not meet expectations in 2025 and were often playing from behind in the second half, limiting pass-rushing opportunities. However, the elite prospect from 2024 still showed up often on film.

When comparing Parker against Auburn's Keldric Faulk and Miami's Akheem Mesidor, the debate comes down to traits versus what they can be in the Chargers defense immediately. Faulk is still very raw and he plays closer to an old-school hand in the dirt defensive end as opposed to a modern edge rusher.

Mesidor versus Parker is more of a debate. Mesidor is a year and a half older than Chargers edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu and has a history of foot injuries dating back to 2022. Despite the injury and age concerns, Mesidor put together an awesome 2025 for the Hurricanes opposite Rueben Bain.

Landing Parker at 22 is the perfect outcome if the Chargers are looking for help now and the future. Parker is a power edge rusher with a terrific motor who will routinely chase down plays from behind. His position coach at Clemson worked with Khalil Mack several years ago with the Chicago Bears, and Parker is self-aware, realizing he is a similar style of edge rusher. Parker developed a nasty long arm move that will appear reminiscent of Khalil Mack's long arm move.

Parker is only 21 years old and has to develop more counters in the NFL. His combination of traits and ability to step in and perform in 2026 make him the perfect edge rusher fit for the Chargers in the first round.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork in Mobile: #Clemson edge TJ Parker joined the show to discuss his @seniorbowl experience. pic.twitter.com/DcB2nWGcIb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2026

Round 2: Gabe Jacas, Illinois

Gabe Jacas (pronounced Ack-us) is one of the strongest prospects in this draft class. If the Chargers decide to skip edge rusher in the first round, Jacas is the top consolation prize in the second. Jacas has been nothing but productive for Illinois after taking over as a starter during his freshman season.

Jacas has held the mantle of the top defender on the Illinois defense the past two seasons and was given a variety of roles. In the NFL, Jacas should be used in a more narrow capacity; he is too big to be dropping deep into coverage.

Jacas is strong enough for the NFL immediately and still have plenty of upside to become a regular starter.

Illinois Edge rusher Gabe Jacas told @JamesSimoneNFL that he took a private pre-draft 30 visit with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jacas posted a photo of his arrival at the Bolt a few hours ago. pic.twitter.com/vmGYvqpQ3n — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) April 6, 2026

Round 3: Derrick Moore, Michigan

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Derrick Moore is a very high-floor edge rusher, and given that he is familiar with the Chargers coaching staff and plays in the same defense, his projection is much easier. Moore is a hard-nosed edge defender who will play the run very well.

Moore has been a slow and steady developer but finished off 2025 on a hot streak, increasing his production as the season progressed. He has the traits and the discipline to be a starter in the NFL.

Are you looking for a twitched-up, relentless pass rusher?



Michigan EDGE Derrick Moore is your guy. pic.twitter.com/pvXhxyznr5 — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) March 11, 2026

Round 4: Max Llewellyn, Iowa

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Max Llewellyn waited his turn on the Hawkeyes defense and he did not disappoint putting in an excellent 2025. He shows advanced pass rush plans and has a nasty spin move. Llewellyn is also a true gamer and rises to the occasion.

With only one true year of starting under his belt and lacking elite testing, Llewellyn will not go as high a he could have. He needs to get stronger but has the skills to contribute as a rotational pass rusher early and could develop into a starter.

The #Chargers will likely add an Edge rusher to the room next season in the draft. This class has a few blue-chip prospects but should also have solid depth.

I am keeping my eye on Iowa's Senior Edge rusher Max Llewellyn.

He has several solid pass-rush moves and is a stout run… pic.twitter.com/E6tbVDiQWn — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) September 29, 2025

Round 6: Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan

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Nadame Tucker is an undersized one-year wonder from a smaller school. However, Tucker played for the Chargers' new defensive coordinator, Chris O'Leary, at WMU and filled the Khalil Mack role of the defense. Tucker was second in the nation in sacks this past season.

Tucker has shorter arms, but he handled himself well at the Senior bowl and showed that his production this past season was not a fluke. He has several question marks on his resume but if Chris O'Leary signs off on him, Tucker has some dog in him and would make a great addition in the later rounds.

I know I've mentioned him a few times, but keep your eyes out for Western Michigan's edge rusher Nadame Tucker.

He was second in the country in sacks under former Chargers DB coach Chris O'Leary running the same defense.

⬇️ vs Left Tackle pic.twitter.com/bN4tYAF9qE — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 29, 2026