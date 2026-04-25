Chargers Undrafted Free Agency Tracker: Latest Reports, Rumors After NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2026 draft with five picks. The Chargers traded down in both the second and third rounds and traded up in the fourth and eventually settled with eight total picks and six on day three.

The Chargers have a rich history with undrafted free agents and will now head to free agency to find their next gem that slipped through the draft cracks.

Reported signings are subject to change given the nature and speed of reports and potential players changing accepting offers from other teams before officially signing a contract.

The Chargers have built out their roster depth well with the 2026 class, it will be tough competition for any roster spot, as head coach Jim Harbaugh says, competitors welcome.

Note: None of these are signings, nor will they become official until confirmed by the team at a later date.

Chargers 2025 undrafted free agents tracker

Syracuse EDGE David Reese

Aaron Wilson reports that David Reese out of Syracuse will sign with the Chargers, adding some much-needed depth to the room that already got some reinforcements in the first round of the draft.

Georgia Tech CB Rodney Shelley

The Chargers won't lack for competition in the cornerback room. According to Aaron Wilson, Georgia Tech's Rodney Shelly intends to sign with the team.

Fresno State OL Jacob Spomer

After drafting four offensive linemen, Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated reports the Chargers will sign Fresno State's Jacob Spomer, too.

Virginia DT Jahmeer Carter

According to Greg Madia of The Daily Progress, Virginia defensive lineman Jahmeer Carter intends to sign with the Chargers.

Utah State DB Noah Avinger

More secondary help for the Chargers, with Aaron Wilson reporting the Chargers will sign Utah State defender Noah Avinger.

Kansas State WR/TE Jerand Bradley

According to NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, the Chargers will sign hybrid weapon Jerand Bradley.

Florida State CB Jerry Wilson

Another cornerback: According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, the Chargers will sign undrafted Florida State defender Jerry Wilson.

Toledo CB Avery Smith

The Chargers will sign undrafted free agent cornerback Avery Smith out of Toledo, according to NFL.com's Tom Pelissero.

Penn State WR Devonte Ross

According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, the Chargers will sign former Penn State wideout Devonte Ross.

Chargers 2026 NFL draft picks

Round 1 (22): Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Round 2 (63): Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

Round 4 (105): Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

Round 4 (117): Travis Burke, OL, Memphis

Round 4 (131): Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

Round 5 (145): Nick Barrett, DT, South Carolina

Round 6 (202): Logan Taylor, G, Boston College

Round 6 (206): Alex Harkey, G, Oregon