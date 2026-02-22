Chargers Gifted Extra Pick, What Positions Should They Target Late in NFL Draft?

The Los Angeles Chargers boast an extremely smart foundation pertaining to their philosophy in team building. This is spearheaded by General Manager Joe Hortiz, who believes building in the draft is key.

To do so, more and more selections are needed, and the Bolts perfectly know how to use the compensatory selection formula to their advantage. In 2026, it seemed that this philosophy took a step back, with the Bolts projected to earn five selections total due to trades and a lack of compensatory help.

However, recent news gives the Bolts hope they will receive an extra sixth-round selection due to the aforementioned compensatory formula, giving them another dart throw to help bolster their roster. Fellow Chargers on SI writer Thomas Martinez explains in much more detail here.

Positions for the Bolts to Target Late in the 2026 NFL Draft

Obviously, many dominoes have yet to fall for the Bolts to get a full picture of exactly who and what they need to target, as free agent signings and earlier draft picks will change their strategy.

But if everything stayed the same as it is currently, these are the positions they need depth at, where that extra sixth-round selection could come in handy.

Tight End

Oronde Gadsden | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers used two sixth-round selections last year to trade up to the fifth round to draft their projected 2026 starter at Tight End, Oronde Gadsden II. Gadsden II was spectacular in his rookie season, performing among the top of all TE in multiple categories.

However, Gadsden II has a lengthy injury history dating back to his College years, and is not a well-rounded player just yet. If the Bolts want to lean into more 12, 13, and even 14 personnel sets, they will desperately need another capable body at tight end.

A few names that could be available in the sixth round to help with the Chargers' need: and Dae'Quan Wright.

Interior Offensive Line

The Chargers offensive line has been discussed over and over again due to the lack of success from the unit over the last few years. While a sixth-round selection is likely not to solve all of the issues that arose during this Harbaugh tenure, it is another body that can develop and bring more competitive depth to the roster.

Names that should be available: Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Logan Jones and Trey Zuhn III.

Interior Defensive Line

The Chargers interior defensive line has been solid since the arrival of Jesse Minter and company. However, with the loss of the defensive coordinator coupled with the likely loss of depth Otito Ogbonnia, Da'Shawn Hand and possibly Scott Matlock, depth is much needed at the position.

An early round selection could remedy this issue as the Bolts need more support at the top of the position as well, a late round selection would not hurt to help the depth.

Names that should be available: Zane Durant,

Rayshaun Benny and James Thompson Jr.

