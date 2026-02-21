3 Surprise Los Angeles Chargers Cut Candidates Ahead of NFL Free Agency

The Los Angeles Chargers have been fairly responsible during this current era of Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz, not spending much in free agency and not making too many absurd cuts that blindside the fan base (of course, forgetting the entire Keenan Allen debacle). This year, with plenty of resources available to them, who are some players who could help increase those resources, effectively becoming the cliche of "addition by subtraction"?

Los Angeles Chargers Surprise Cut Candidates

While this list covers players who are possible cut candidates, more solidified, likely to happen cuts have been covered previously.

RELATED: Chiefs Might Just Ruin Chargers’ Tyreek Hill Dreams…If They Have Any

WR/KR Derius Davis

Derius Davis was drafted in 2023 in the fourth round, being selected alongside his college teammate, Quentin Johnston. Drafted as a gadget speed receiver who will instantly become the team's best return man, both on kickoffs and punt returns.

After an All-Pro rookie season, it seemed like a slam-dunk selection. Then came rule changes and injury issues. 2024 was generally a down season for Derius, where he missed two games and struggled to fully resemble his 2023 self. This could simply be because of the rule changes to kickoffs. Positively, development as a receiver occurred, where he was able to help the Bolts' offense stay afloat during a crisis occurring in the receiving rooms.

2025 was seemingly a make-or-break season for Davis to see if he is more of that 2023 type of player or if he was more of a 2024 returner, which would not be good enough for someone who was taken in the fourth round. 2025 was extremely disappointing. Davis missed six games and never really got going, looking like a slower, less explosive version of his rookie self. This, coupled with a lack of opportunities in the passing game, has now led to the idea of him being cut before his fourth and final season under contract with the Chargers.

The cutting of Davis would save the Bolts $1,322,982 in cap room.

FB/IDL Scott Matlock

Scott Matlock | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Scott Matlock is a divisive player across the Chargers fan base, with some thinking he is one of the intriguing players on the roster, being able to play all three phases of the sport. Some believe he is simply a "jack of all trades, master of none" type of player.

Even with his development at Fullback, his lack of opportunity to develop at defensive tackle may have now bitten him in the back. Mike McDaniel is likely to want to find a different fullback for his offense, as Matlock is definitely much larger than anything McDaniel has ever had in his offense.

RELATED: Chargers Should Consider Luxury Trade For Minkah Fitzpatrick

It would be simple to say Matlock needs to return to defense and become depth there, considering the likely departure (due to contract expiration) of Otito Ogbonnia, but unfortunately, Matlock has not been great when given the opportunity to play the position he was drafted to play.

A lack of a true spot on either side of the ball may lead to the option of the Bolts moving on from the intriguing, versatile player. This would save $1,188,073 in cap space.

P JK Scott

Punters usually are an afterthought in general NFL media, with them only coming onto the field in moments after a disappointing drive from a team's offense. That said, JK Scott has been a fine Punter during his tenure with the Chargers, but a search for a cheaper upgrade could be very possible.

Scott seemingly shanks punts in key moments, and struggles with distance punting due to his strength as a hang-time punter (which seems like the preferred skillset by Special Teams Coordinator, Ryan Ficken), could be a tough sell for a team that has been wanting to be field position and ball-control orientated.

Cutting Scott will save the team a sizeable $3,800,000 in cap space, which makes the idea of moving on from him much more enticing.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter