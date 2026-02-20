Chargers’ Early Free-Agent Signing Comes With Interesting Contract Details

It’s going a little overlooked already, but the Los Angeles Chargers made a big splash of a free-agent re-signing to start their offseason when they locked down defensive lineman Teair Tart.

Tart has been a major proof of concept in Los Angeles: Jesse Minter’s scheme simply excelling at finding proper fits and getting the most out of castoffs.

One offseason ago, the Chargers let Poona Ford get away after doing the same thing alongside Tart.

This offseason, the Chargers wasted all of zero time making sure that same mistake didn’t happen again.

And as expected, Tart’s contract details that continue to emerge showcase yet another strong overall move by general manager Joe Hortiz and the Chargers front office.

Chargers’ Teair Tart contract details are good sign

Tart’s new deal with the Chargers was initially reported as a three-year, $30 million contract.

That came with $20 million guaranteed and an annual capt hit like so:

2026: $6 million

2027: $11.98 million

2028: $12 million

Not bad for a guy who signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the Chargers in 2024, then a one-year deal worth $4.5 million last offseason.

And now we know even more, courtesy of Spotrac:

DT Teair Tart's 3 year, $30 million extension with the #Chargers includes $15M guaranteed at signing, with another $5M set to lock in next March.



The deal includes $6M of honors & playing time incentives, and is structured as a 2 year, $20M contract for practical purposes. — Spotrac (@spotrac) February 20, 2026

So, measured guaranteed payouts for Tart. There’s $6 million in incentives, too.

Not really a prove-it deal, but a great structure for the Chargers nonetheless.

Tart will turn 29 years old at the end of the month. If he keeps playing well, he’ll earn more money. And if that’s happening, it probably means things are going very well for the Chris O’Leary-coordinated defense now that Jesse Minter has moved on to be head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

If Tart doesn’t play well, they’re not paying up on the entire reported contract. There’s an out built into the contract after the 2027 season that would axe the $12 million cap hit for 2028 when he’s 31 years old.

No doubt the Chargers hope Tart earns every penny. But it’s a good contract for both sides, all things considered.

