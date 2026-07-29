Mahomes, Allen, Herbert? Recent History Suggests Chargers QB is Due for Giant Season

The Los Angeles Chargers veterans reported for camp on July 28th and their first practice of camp is Wednesday, July 28th. Franchise quarterback Justin Herbert is coming off a big offseason and massive news that broke on the eve of camp, Herbert and his girlfriend singer Madison Beer, announced their engagement.

Herbert and Beer have been dating since sometime during summer of 2025. Beer recently admitted their first date was actually at their house as Herbert was wary of the attention it could bring out in public. Their relationship, despite both being prominent figures, has not seemed to phase Herbert on the field.

The news of their engagement did not come as a surprise to most who have followed them on social media. However, the news of their engagement had some fans rushing out to place bets on the NFL MVP odds. It it just a joke? But there is recent performances to point to where other top quarterbacks ended up having massive statistical years or trips to the Super Bowl, or both, the year of their engagement.

The season after getting engaged... 💍



Mahomes (2020) → QB4, SB Appearance

Brock Purdy (2023) → QB6, SB Appearance

CMC (2023) → RB1, SB Appearance

Josh Allen (2024) → QB1, NFL MVP

Sam Darnold (2025) → Career Year, SB Winner

Justin Herbert (2026) -> ??? https://t.co/H2JpXSIR27 — Fantasy Footballers (@TheFFBallers) July 28, 2026

Career years from quarterbacks after getting engaged

Three of the past six Super Bowls have featured a quarterback who got engaged before or during that season and last year's Super Bowl, both starting quarterbacks got engaged in the offseason. The post on X from @TheFFBallers actually missed Patriots quarterback Drake Maye this past season. When examining the quarterbacks with notable statistics the year of their engagement, seemingly by coincidence, several of them had very common career milestones.

Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy all had their career-best touchdown to interception ratios the season they were engaged to their future wives. Sam Darnold is the only one who did not reach the touchdown to interception milestone, it was his second-best season. Darnold did however have his best season in terms of passing yards and completion percentage.

Drake Maye did have his best touchdown to interception ratio, but it was only his second season in the NFL. Maye did finish second in the NFL in competition rate just behind Josh Allen.

There is no way to draw any actual cause and effect from these great quarterback performances and getting engaged. There are plenty of other quarterbacks and players who get engaged and do not make the Super Bowl or win MVP honors. But the performances make one thing clear, it takes a quarterback's best to make it to the Super Bowl.

Justin Herbert is already getting some solid MVP odds and love from prominent media figures around the NFL. He is currently in a three-way tie for second-best odds on Kalshi with Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. Josh Allen is only one percent ahead of them for the best odds on that market.

Other sportsbooks and oddsmakers have Herbert with similar odds to win NFL MVP. The arrival of Mike McDaniel and an expected prolific offense has many experts expecting a massive year from Herbert and the Chargers offense.

Each quarterback discussed made the Super Bowl the year of their engagement with the exception of Josh Allen. Allen may not have reached the Super Bowl, but he did win NFL MVP honors that season. Could Hebert be the next in line? The Chargers enter training camp with those high hopes and expectations.

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